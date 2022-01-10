Is Omicron Really “Milder”?

One thing we do know: Omicron won’t be the last variant. It’s impossible to know if future versions of the virus will become milder or more severe. Omicron itself was a surprise, arising from a version of the virus common in summer 2020. The next one could evolve from omicron, becoming more or less severe—or it could also come out of nowhere. But with millions of cases a week in the U.S. alone, each offering millions of chances to evolve, all we know is that there will be a next one, Martinez said. “What we don’t know is, how different will a future variant be?”

Looking to the future can be a grim exercise—particularly when there is so much we still don’t know. But “there will be a day that the pandemic will end. This won’t be forever, even though it seems like it will,” Martinez reminded me. The turning point will likely come “once our health care system isn’t as strained as it is right now,” he said. When hospitalizations once again decline, when effective treatments are more widely available, when health workers have a moment to breathe, the future will look brighter.

But it’s up to us to make that happen. Counting on a variant evolving to be milder, without taking any other critical measures to prepare and respond, would be asking the very virus that got us into this problem to get us out of it.