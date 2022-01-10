Is Omicron Really “Milder”?

But it’s also possible that the virus, as it rips through millions of people, is picking up mutations that make it more efficient in humans than in animals—which means making predictions based on studies in animals could become even more fraught. “As the virus continues to evolve, are the animal models going to still faithfully recapitulate what has happened in humans?” Martinez wonders. “If the animal data potentially looks different, then you just have to think about why it could look different.”

Until now, other countries’ experiences with omicron have also been comforting. Waves in South Africa and Europe, for instance, began falling nearly as rapidly as they rose, with much lower hospitalization rates than previous surges. But the U.S. is showing signs of much worse outcomes, with hospitalizations rising quickly in the wake of surging cases—possibly because of an older, sicker population with lower immunity. And vaccination can’t entirely make up for vulnerabilities: While data from the United Kingdom shows boosters reduce hospitalization, 6 to 11 percent of boosted elders were still hospitalized with omicron.

It’s possible, for someone who is not vaccinated or hasn’t encountered Covid before, that omicron will be just as severe as the virus that wrought devastation throughout 2020.

Severity is also relative. Omicron may be less severe than delta—but delta was more severe than previous variants, recent research shows. It’s possible, for someone who is not vaccinated or hasn’t encountered Covid before, that omicron will be just as severe as the virus that wrought devastation throughout 2020. “While omicron does appear to be less severe compared to delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorized as ‘mild,’” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, warned on Thursday.

And even if it is a milder version of the virus, its high transmissibility cancels out those gains. “If you keep doing this every day—with infections, they can at some points go exponential,” Martinez said. “As those infections skyrocket, what is this going to do to our already-strained healthcare system that appears to be hanging on a thread?”