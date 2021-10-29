Biden’s Slippage Is Still Mainly About the Pandemic. That’s Good—Mostly.

Joe Biden is trudging through the worst approval ratings of his presidency. The president’s low approval comes after months of headline-making challenges: the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, a diplomatic row with France, Haitian refugees being horsewhipped by Customs & Border Patrol officers, lagging jobs numbers, supply chain delays, and fears over continuing month-on-month inflation. Meanwhile, after a prolonged public battle, Democrats seem finally to be muddling toward a compromise Build Back Better budget reconciliation package.

It’s tempting to see salvation for Biden and the Democrats in passing these marquee bills, legislation on which he’s staked his presidency and Democrats have staked their future (assuming they manage to). Passing everything from critical climate change legislation to paid family leave to universal pre-K would massively benefit the country, after all—and so would benefit any president. And yet this obscures the fundamental issue that has and will continue to define the Biden presidency: the state of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For a few glorious months in the late spring and early summer, it looked as though Covid-19—or at least the pandemic piece of it—was going to be a thing of the past. As vaccination rates shot up, daily cases fell to an all-time low. Restaurants, bars, and venues were struggling to meet pent-up demand as unmasked patrons clamored to get in. At the end of May, President Biden’s approval rating was at a high of 55 percent.