Biden’s Slippage Is Still Mainly About the Pandemic. That’s Good—Mostly.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel. As painful as delta has been for the country, the surge has been declining precipitously over the past two months. Cases are down 57 percent since their peak in the beginning of September and continue to fall in every region of the country. Perhaps more importantly, a recent meta-analysis of predictive epidemiologic models at the Covid-scenario modeling hub suggests that cases should continue to fall through March. The model assumes that childhood vaccines are approved, which is expected later this week or next. It also assumes that a new, more transmissible variant does not emerge—and even in the scenario where one does, it predicts a far less pronounced increase in cases than we experienced with delta. Despite there being no alternative to vaccination, surviving Covid-19 does afford a level of acquired immunity that is more variant-specific and less durable and that contributes to our overall herd immunity. Speaking as an epidemiologist, this scenario makes sense. Indeed, delta was so efficient at finding and infecting susceptible people that it has left little room for another variant in its wake.

It’s worth considering the long-term consequences the delta surge may have had on the Biden agenda—not to mention the future of our country.

This all potentially bodes well for Biden and Democrats in the near term. Nevertheless, it’s worth considering the long-term consequences the delta surge may have had on the Biden agenda—not to mention the future of our country. Regressive Democratic senators like Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have been able to leverage Biden’s relative political weakness to negotiate down, if not away entirely, critical spending on everything from climate to community college. What might have been if delta hadn’t erased so much of Biden’s political capital?

Ultimately, however, passing the infrastructure deal and budget reconciliation package isn’t enough. The Biden administration needs to press its advantage on the pandemic. That means nailing the childhood vaccine rollout across the country. It means continuing to address its economic fallout. And it means doing more to vaccinate the rest of the world—where another variant is most likely to emerge. As damaging as a new variant was in the middle of 2021, just imagine what a variant emerging in August 2022 could mean.