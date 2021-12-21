Joe Biden Said All the Right Things on Omicron. But Will Unvaccinated America Listen?

Biden, despite a slightly unnerving cough, valiantly tried to cut through the fog of distrust. In some of the strongest words of his presidency, he denounced the “dangerous misinformation on cable TV and social media.” You could envision Tucker Carlson and the rest of the Fox News evening lineup as Biden said, “These companies and personalities are making money by peddling lies and allowing misinformation that can kill their own customers and supporters. It’s wrong. It’s immoral.”

Taking his allies where he could find them, Biden pointedly noted, “Former President Trump announced he had gotten his booster shot. Maybe one of the few things he and I agree on.” Grabbing another olive branch, the president even went out of his way to praise “the prior administration” for helping America become one of the first countries to get the vaccine.

The problem with Biden’s speech was not his words, but his audience.

Of course, we squandered that initial advantage because of rightwing conspiracy theories and vaccine hesitancy. A new survey from the KFF Covid-19 Vaccine Monitor found that more vaccinated (52 percent) than unvaccinated Americans (42 percent) worry about personally getting sick from the coronavirus. What does it say about the decline of rationality that the unvaccinated appear to be living in a bubble of sublime confidence that they are too patriotic and too God-fearing to ever get sick?

Other than Biden, no president has ever consistently tried to explain a pandemic and its accompanying risks to the American people. (A century ago, Woodrow Wilson never even mentioned the influenza epidemic despite the terrible carnage). That is why I am somewhat hesitant to critique the omissions in his White House address.