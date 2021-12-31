America Quits the Fight Against Covid

On May 27, 2020, the U.S. passed what was then an unthinkable milestone: 100,000 Americans dead from Covid-19. The losses felt at once intangible and deeply personal to me. Twelve days earlier, my youngest brother had died—not from Covid, but from another preventable cause. I hadn’t seen him in months because of the pandemic, and I spent his funeral apart from the rest of my family; no hugs, no tears together, only distance. When the country passed 100,000 deaths, I felt the intense agony of so many families never being able to say goodbye.

Joe Biden released a video that day criticizing the Trump administration for allowing the virus to spread, and expressing grief over the incalculable loss. “The day will come when the memory of your loved one will bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eyes,” he said. The line reverberated through me. For a moment, I forgot I was watching a political ad; my grief and despair felt seen. Here was a politician who finally seemed to get it.

On Thursday, the U.S. shattered the previous day’s record-high in Covid daily cases, and tomorrow will be worse. The omicron surge may not only be the toughest phase of the pandemic; it may be the greatest health challenge of our time. Our health system is already overwhelmed. Pharmacies and testing sites are closing because employees are sick; even for those lucky enough not to need medical care, it’s easy to foresee a January with closed classrooms and empty shelves at the grocery stores.