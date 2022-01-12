There Are So Many Reasons Not to Trust Banks on Climate Change

Mary Obasi, climate risk executive at Bank of America, which financed $198.5 billion worth of coal, oil, and gas projects between 2015 and 2020, hyped the Climate Risk Consortium to The Wall Street Journal, saying, “When you think about climate change, and then you think about what the science is telling us is going to happen, it will literally have implications and impact across a broad spectrum of industries across a broad spectrum of geographies.” Yet Wall Street banks aren’t nonprofits out to save the world. They raked in record profits last year. JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Bank of America are expected to report their highest-ever full-year profits by the end of the month.

Besides the money they devote to fossil fuels, U.S.-based banks have also generously funded the campaigns of politicians who have been diametrically opposed to passing climate legislation—namely, the entire Republican Party. Bank of America donated $1.34 million to Republican candidates in the 2020 cycle, including $10,000 to several Republican candidates for Senate to help maintain GOP control there. The current makeup of the Senate is one of the main reasons even the relatively small sums the Biden administration wants to spend on climate change are being held up right now. Many of the same politicians who block emissions-reductions measures just happen to oppose stricter financial regulations, too.

News of the consortium’s formation comes as interest in climate-related financial regulations is seeping into the mainstream of top economic policymakers, however slowly. Freshly reappointed Fed Chairman Jay Powell told the Senate Banking Committee this week that climate stress tests would be “a key tool going forward.” This year, the Securities and Exchange Commission is due to release “clear rules for the road” as to what publicly traded companies should tell their investors about their emissions targets and the risks they face from climate change. The Biden administration is reportedly considering appointing former deputy treasury secretary and Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Sarah Bloom Raskin to be the Fed’s vice chair of supervision, where she would be in charge of oversight of the country’s biggest financial institutions. She’s long advocated for the world’s most powerful central bank to take the climate crisis more seriously. Raskin wrote in a New York Times op-ed two years ago that Fed policies—unlike its bond-buying program—“should build toward a stronger economy with more jobs in innovative industries—not prop up and enrich dying ones.”