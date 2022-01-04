The Conservative Plot Against Green Investment

If it succeeds this time, West Virginia pension-holders and taxpayers could be on the hook. Tom Sanzillo, director of financial analysis for the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, or IEEFA, and a former New York State comptroller, says such legislation presents several potential dangers. Energy discrimination–elimination bills, he says, “seem to have a premise that the purpose of divestment is to harm the fossil fuel sector. That’s not the purpose of divestment. The purpose of divestment is for a fund to protect itself against the risk of holding stocks.” The coal industry has been declining for some time, and fossil fuel stocks—while they’ve done well in the last year—have reliably underperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade. Per its disclosed domestic equity holdings, West Virginia’s state-controlled public pensions appear to underweight the energy sector relative to the rest of the market.

The coal industry has been declining for some time, and fossil fuel stocks have reliably underperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade.

In an S&P assessment of the state’s General Obligation Bonds from last May—also obtained in InfluenceMap’s FOIA request—analysts noted that West Virginia had “higher environmental and social risks” compared to other U.S. states, given its “comparatively high penetration of energy-related sector activities related to coal, oil, and gas production, and potential for longer-term policy and regulatory challenges to the industry due to broader decarbonization efforts and the global economy’s transition to renewable energy.” Perhaps in response to such concerns, the state’s Board of Treasury Investments, or BTI, expressed an interest in ESG investing. The board’s 2021–24 strategic vision, included in the FOIA cache, notes that the BTI’s first “Strategic Direction” is to “perform a formal review of Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Investing on the BTI Investment Pools.” The BTI’s chair is West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore, who has been rallying fellow state treasurers and comptrollers to oppose climate-related financial regulations so as to “protect our economies and our people from the harmful effects of the woke mob.”

“They’re saying that because of a perceived flight from the fossil fuel sector, they will take money out of perfectly profitable investments of a financial nature, and that would change the behavior of the banks,” Sanzillo told me. “In that respect, it’s fiduciarily unsound, to take money out of a sector of the economy” that makes up more than 10 percent of the market. “That’s a lot of money that would be moving out of those funds,” without a clear plan as to how those funds would be redirected. That could have an outsize effect in West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the country, with the second-highest percentage of residents employed by the state government. “It’s like taking poison and expecting someone else to die,” he added.