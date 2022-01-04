The Conservative Plot Against Green Investment

The coal industry has been declining for some time, and fossil fuel stocks have reliably underperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade.

In an S&P assessment of the state’s General Obligation Bonds from last May—also obtained in InfluenceMap’s FOIA request—analysts noted that West Virginia had “higher environmental and social risks” compared to other US states given its “comparatively high penetration of energy-related sector activities related to coal, oil, and gas production, and potential for longer-term policy and regulatory challenges to the industry due to broader decarbonization efforts and the global economy’s transition to renewable energy.” Perhaps in response to such concerns, the state’s Board of Treasury Investments, or BTI, expressed an interest in ESG investing. The board’s 2021-2024 strategic vision, included in the FOIA cache, notes that the BTI’s first “Strategic Direction” is to “perform a formal review of Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) Investing on the BTI Investment Pools.” BTI’s chair is West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore, who has been rallying fellow state Treasurers and Comptrollers to oppose climate-related financial regulations so as to “protect our economies and our people from the harmful effects of the woke mob.”

“They’re saying that because of a perceived flight from the fossil fuel sector they will take money out of perfectly profitable investments of a financial nature and that would change the behavior of the banks,” Sanzillo told me. “In that respect it’s fiduciarily unsound, to take money out of a sector of the economy” the makes up more than 10 percent of the market. “That’s a lot of money that would be moving out of those funds,” without a clear plan as to how those funds would be redirected. That could have an outsized effect in West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the country, with the second highest percentage of residents employed by the state government. “It’s like taking poison and expecting someone else to die,” he added.

“I guess the divestment movement has been so effective that they feel the need to do something this fiduciarily unsound to counteract it. I guess we should be proud,” Sanzillo, who has been supportive of fossil fuel divestment efforts, deadpanned.

It’s one in a series of attempts by the coal industry executives to prop up the declining industry by any means necessary, often at the direct expense of West Virginians. Last August, the West Virginia Public Service Commission—the state’s electric utility regulator—voted to keep three American Electric Power-owned coal-fired power plants operating until at least 2040, allowing the companies behind the facility to raise customer rates to fund upgrades to keep them online. Electricity prices in West Virginia have already ballooned by 150 percent in the last 15 years thanks in large part to its outsized reliance on coal. One of the state’s three Public Service Commissioners, William Raney, served as president of the West Virginia Coal Association for 28 years; he was appointed by Governor Jim Justice, who inherited the Bluestone Coal Corporation from his father.