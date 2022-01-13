Biden’s Shameful Silence on Saudi Arabia’s War in Yemen

Senior Democratic Senate staffers tell us that the administration’s strategy is to provide Saudi Arabia with extensive support now, in the hope that it will give the kingdom momentum in the war in the next few months, at which point MBS will agree to end the war without losing face.

But there is no reason to have confidence in such a charitable gamble on the Saudi dictator. Even if MBS were a cautious and prudent leader, it would be foolhardy to expect that the war will subside if we just turn one more corner. The military promises American political leaders that the war is nearly won and that they’ll just need a bit more time, a few more resources, and the United States—or its partners—will either prevail or be in a position to negotiate peace. But rather than ending the war, the wishful thinking of giving the war “just another few months” has made wars endless.

This is what military commanders told leaders in Washington about Afghanistan. Soon enough, “a couple more months” turned into a 20-year-long unwinnable war. The Trump and later the Biden administration finally acknowledged that the war was futile. As Biden stated in April 2021: “No one wants to say that we should be in Afghanistan forever, but they insist now is not the right moment to leave. So when will it be the right moment to leave? One more year? Two more years? Ten more years?”