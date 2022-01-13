Biden’s Shameful Silence on Saudi Arabia’s War in Yemen

But there is no reason to have confidence in such a charitable gamble on the Saudi dictator. Even if MBS were a cautious and prudent leader, it would be foolhardy to expect that the war will subside if we just turn one more corner. The military promises American political leaders that the war is nearly won and that they’ll just need a bit more time, a few more resources, and the United States—or its partners—will either prevail or be in a position to negotiate peace. But rather than ending the war, the wishful thinking of giving the war “just another few months” has made wars endless.

This is what military commanders told leaders in Washington about Afghanistan. Soon enough, “a couple more months” turned into a 20-year-long unwinnable war. The Trump and later the Biden administration finally acknowledged that the war was futile. As Biden stated in April 2021: “No one wants to say that we should be in Afghanistan forever, but they insist now is not the right moment to leave. So when will it be the right moment to leave? One more year? Two more years? Ten more years?”

Yet in Yemen, Biden appears to maintain the same flawed logic that kept the U.S. mired in Afghanistan for 20 years: that the situation on the ground in Yemen will change with a U.S. thumb on the scales. But the only change is for the worse. More civilians are dying, whether of violence or disease or starvation. Institutions and services are eroding and collapsing. The currency is depreciating. Already classified as a “failed state” before the war began, Yemen is slipping further into ungovernable chaos, precipitating further military intervention by foreign powers.

Turning Yemen into the next Afghanistan serves the interest of neither the U.S. nor the people of Yemen or Saudi Arabia. Biden must show the same strength that he demonstrated when ending the war in Afghanistan and put an end to America’s shameful U.S. support for MBS’s devastation of Yemen. If not, instead of making the world see Saudi Arabia for the pariah that it is, MBS will have succeeded in making Biden the hypocrite he shouldn’t be.