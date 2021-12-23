The Case for Reparations for Afghanistan

Since Kabul fell to the Taliban in August, Afghanistan’s economy and banking system have been in freefall. More than half its population is facing food insecurity, including up to one million children who could die of starvation this winter. The scale of misery in a single year could dwarf the damage inflicted to the country during America’s 20-year war.

American policy is to blame. The Biden administration has frozen billions in Afghan Central Bank assets, which more than 40 House Democrats on Monday called on Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to release. The president has also continued a longstanding sanctions regime against the Taliban that has dried up foreign aid to a country whose government, including teachers and healthcare workers, was previously funded almost entirely by American aid. (The Biden administration on Wednesday took steps to lessen the restrictions on humanitarian aid, but they do not go far enough to assuage the crisis.) Even if this economic war accomplished its unrealistic goal of transforming the Taliban, the cure would be worse than the disease.

Those of us who patrolled that country’s mud-walled villages and poppy fields have Afghanistan burned into our conscience for the rest of our lives, but the fate of its people remains our entire nation’s burden to bear. Instead of perpetuating this conflict by other means, we should do what losers of wars have often done throughout history: pay war reparations to Afghanistan.