Let’s Cool It With the Bear Attack Stories

Some educators and conservationists are responding with predator positivity, urging the public to move past our present state of terror and treat the animals with care. Text advertising a current exhibit on sharks at New York City’s American Museum of Natural History, for example, promises the show will combat the image of sharks as “fearsome predators,” instead “demonstrating that while sharks pose few threats to people, we pose a serious threat to their future.” In a letter to The Wall Street Journal disputing the bald eagle story, a raptor advocate insisted that the birds pose little threat to pets; indeed, he fears that the newspaper’s sensationalist story could incite retaliation against eagles by frightened members of the public.

A glimmer of hope may lie in our love for predators—and our identification with them, which is perhaps almost as instinctive as our fear. In places where wolves and mountain lions have died out, rumors often spread of sightings, like the stories of the Loch Ness monster, more wishful than frightened. Some of the behaviors we love most in our cats are those that signal their lust for the kill: the playful pouncing, the wide-eyed alert posture as they look out the window, tracking every move. We dote on adorable, fuzzy, little murder machines. Human love for our fellow predators is fully on display in the grisly (and for some, exhilarating) Instagram account @natureismetal. A peregrine falcon poses with the head of a recent kill: an unlucky grackle. Lionesses gang up on a hartebeest. The account even celebrates predation most of us did not know could happen: an alligator making a meal out of a fellow alligator; a squirrel devouring a lizard.

Rational information can nourish this fascination and help us get a grip on our fears. A couple years ago, I went hiking alone in northern California. Everywhere signs warned me about mountain lions, but gently, assuring me that they were “important members of the natural community” but to be cautious and treat them with “respect” so they wouldn’t attack. I felt a rush of terror—probably the same hyperalert feeling any vulnerable animal might have—and continued my hike, heart beating a bit faster. I went back the next morning to explore more of the nearby trails and saw the same official-looking warnings. I noticed that as I got used to seeing the calm, patient signs, I started to move past terror to disappointment: Why hadn’t I seen a mountain lion yet?