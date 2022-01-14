On Noncitizen Voting, New York City Blazes Another Trail

Noncitizen voting is not new, but it is a new frontier in the fight for democracy. Spurred by advocates, a progressive City Council in New York City passed a law to allow green card holders and immigrants with work authorization to vote in the city’s elections. That means New Yorkers who are living and working with permission of the federal government can vote for the three citywide offices—the mayor, comptroller, and public advocate—as well as their City Council member. Republicans in New York have now filed a lawsuit demanding that the law be struck down under the New York State Constitution, while conservatives nationwide are sounding the alarm. At a time when Republican-controlled state legislatures are making it harder for citizens to vote and Democrats struggle to pass national legislation to make it easier and protect people of color from discrimination, New York City is now a battleground for the direction of a rapidly diversifying country. And it matters.



New York is not the first municipality to adopt noncitizen voting, but it is the largest. In fact, New York City is so large, if it were a state it would be the twelfth largest in the nation, just behind New Jersey and ahead of Virginia. The law will make over 800,000 New Yorkers eligible to vote—residents who, as taxpayers and workers, previously had little say over issues from their children’s education to their garbage collection or any of the problems that need fixing. New York City is also a trendsetter. Just look at universal pre-kindergarten and its prominence in President Biden’s Build It Back Better package. New York instituted universal pre-K in 2015.

It is critical that the Senate take up the two House-approved federal voting rights bills: the Freedom to Vote Act to protect mail-in and absentee balloting, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which restores long-standing civil rights protections in states with histories of discriminating against Black voters in the South. Noncitizen voting in local elections will not advance these critical democratic protections. Nor does New York City’s law have a bearing on state or federal elections, only city elections.