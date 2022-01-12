Did Biden Wait Too Long to Push the Senate on Voting Rights?

Even before the start of the new year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had been pushing to “restore the Senate,” that is, return it to a bygone era of relative functionality. A group of moderate Democrats, including Manchin, have met frequently in recent weeks to discuss potential rules changes. Last week, Schumer announced that Democrats would be moving forward with voting rights legislation, regardless of where Republicans landed on the issue, culminating with a debate and potential vote on some rules change by January 17, Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday. Schumer has remained focused on voting rights in the days since; during Democrats’ weekly caucus lunch, which has recently gone virtual in the wake of the omicron variant, the Democratic leader hosted Professors Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, the authors of How Democracies Die, to talk about the need to pass voting rights legislation.

“As soon as tomorrow, it is my intention to once again bring legislation to the floor to fight back against the threats to democracy and protect people’s access to the ballot,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor on Tuesday. “If Republicans continue to hijack the rules of the Senate to prevent voting rights from happening, if they continue paralyzing this chamber to the point where we’re helpless to fight back against the Big Lie, we must consider the necessary steps we can take so the Senate can adapt and act.”

Biden had previously urged Congress to vote on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, but Tuesday marked the first time that he openly advocated for changing Senate rules to pass the legislation. “I’ve been having these quiet conversations with members of Congress for two months. I’m tired of being quiet!” Biden said.

Changing Senate rules can be a finicky business, however. Senators need to reach a 67-vote threshold to formally alter the rules, a nigh impossibility given the current polarized nature of the Senate. Otherwise, they can use a procedural gambit known somewhat melodramatically as the “nuclear option” to change Senate precedent with a simple majority. However, this requires all 50 Democratic senators to be on board with any changes. At least two, Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, have said that they will oppose eliminating the filibuster, making Biden’s job all the more difficult.