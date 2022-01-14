Meet the MAGA Extremist Who Might Be Arizona’s Next Governor

Within her current political party, she’s gone further than anti-establishment Republicans usually go. She’s vowed to rid the party of John McCain and Jeff Flake types. She’s also suggested that the Republican Governors Association is somehow against Trump and candidates aligned with him, a bizarre claim as umbrella campaign committees like the RGA or its Democratic counterpart are really only interested in electing as many candidates from their respective party as possible.

Lake is more a new breed of Republican candidate. She doesn’t describe herself as just a Republican, or even the previously popular “constitutional conservative.” She says she’s a “MAGA conservative.” Lake checks all the boxes of an anti-vaccination alarmist. She’s bragged about how she sought ways around vaccination requirements when looking for a restaurant to dine at in New York. She’s bragged that she has not gotten a Covid vaccine, “and I don’t plan on getting it.” She’s also propagated the same arguments casting doubt on the safety and efficacy of vaccines—a position that actually puts her to Trump’s right. “I’m not believing a lot of the science, so-called science coming out of some of our so-called experts,” Lake said in mid-January.

In past election cycles, a candidate like Lake would, at best, be a one-news-cycle sideshow. Her unfounded and conspiratorial claims on election integrity and the ongoing global pandemic would at least make Republican primary voters in Arizona question her general election viability. Her criticism of McCain would be sacrilegious in Arizona political circles. Even in the last two election cycles, as Trump reigned over Republican primaries, some of Lake’s past criticisms of the former president would make her untenable to pro-Trump voters.

Yet in this 2022 Arizona governor’s race, what little polling there has been of the primary has shown Lake leading the field of about half a dozen Republican candidates. Likewise, despite past denunciations and criticisms of Trump, she proudly touts his endorsement on every image her campaign posts online. She isn’t exactly shying away from the one-term former president when he visits for a rally on Saturday.