Norway’s Big Lesson for Build Back Better

Ironically, the fact that the U.S. allows its oil producers to hoard profits gives it at least one significant advantage in the energy transition over Norway: It may well be easier for us to stop exporting huge quantities of oil. The benefits of extraction exports here aren’t nearly as widespread as they are in other oil-producing nations, in part because the way the U.S. encourages drilling is by effectively paying companies public money to accumulate private wealth. So while fossil fuel executives and their lobbyists are a political force to be reckoned with, the fact that the U.S. has a relatively diversified economy that captures almost no natural resource wealth makes it easier—at least in some technical sense—to imagine a thriving economy that doesn’t send prodigious amounts of emissions to be burned abroad. The problem is that decades of allowing extractive industries to amass money and power have made it nearly impossible to imagine placing reasonable constraints on them, whether in sending fuel abroad or limiting demand at home.

Petroleum accounts for 49 percent of Norwegian exports, compared to roughly 10 percent in the U.S. But Norway and the U.S.—the world’s top oil producer, making over two million more barrels per day than Saudi Arabia—handle their oil wealth very differently. Unlike in Norway, whose $1 trillion “Oil Fund” is invested broadly and helps furnish a generous welfare state, relatively little of America’s natural resource wealth goes toward the public. In general, profits line the pockets of shareholders and allow companies to mount sizable lobbying operations that can push for them to pay even less in taxes. Nine U.S. oil and gas producers paid no federal taxes at all in 2018. Chevron even got a $181 million rebate from the IRS. The Trump tax cuts saved just 17 oil companies $25 billion in taxes; ExxonMobil saw an immediate benefit worth $5.9 billion, and (alongside other extractive companies) mounted an impressive lobbying offensive against tax provisions in Build Back Better. To the extent that the U.S. has a welfare state, it is not being furnished by oil wealth.

Crude oil exports are also a relatively recent development in the U.S., having exploded after 2015, when—just days after the Paris Agreement was brokered—temporary tax credit extensions for renewables were swapped for the repeal of a long-standing statute that had mostly banned the practice. Exports shot up 750 percent over the following four years despite domestic demand staying roughly flat. As gas prices have risen over the last few months, the administration at one point mulled reinstating the crude oil export ban. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm took that option off the table in December, telling the country’s biggest oil and gas producers, “I do not want to fight with any of you.” The U.S. only began exporting liquefied natural gas, or LNG, in 2016, and just recently became the world’s biggest LNG exporter thanks to authorizations from the Energy Department. Both LNG and crude oil exports could be stopped without Congress.