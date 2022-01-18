Norway’s Big Lesson for Build Back Better

Export bans were lifted in the U.S. because the fossil fuel industry wanted to make profits abroad, and are now off the table for the same reason. Limiting exports wouldn’t solve the problem of oil consumption, of course: Despite having just over 4 percent of the world’s population, the U.S. consumes 20 percent of its oil, roughly equal to the share that it produces. But there’s plenty to be learned from Norway when it comes to domestic fossil fuel consumption, as well—though it’s not all about incentives.

Norway levies high taxes on gasoline, and the new center-left minority

government plans to triple its longstanding national carbon tax. Historically cheap and clean electricity, provided through publicly-owned renewable hydropower that meets more than 90 percent of electricity demand, has made electric-powered cars an attractive and genuinely green alternative. Biden’s Build Back Better Agenda currently lacks any such sticks on carbon-intensive fuels, now that Senator Manchin has killed the Clean Electricity Payment Program: Without a means greening the entire energy grid, many of the electric vehicles that Biden’s plan would add might well still be fueled via gas- and coal-fired power plants. While life cycle emissions for EVs charged by gas-fired power are still lower overall than cars that run on oil, this would limit the benefit of switching to EVs.

Widespread social benefits—and the hard-won idea that a government is responsible for providing a certain quality of life to the people who live in it—can also help protect households against energy market volatility. To note, this isn’t a fluke of having oil reserves: Norway’s neighbors—Sweden, Finland and Denmark—provide generous public amenities to their residents, too. Though electricity is generally cheap in Norway, the country has been in the process of integrating its power sector with Europe’s via undersea cables. That’s made it vulnerable to the energy price spikes that have rocked the continent the last few months, and are now causing electricity prices to surge. On Saturday, the government announced it would boost support to households to cover electricity, paying 80 percent of bills over 70 Norwegian ore ($0.08) per kilowatt hour through March. Unlike the U.S., Norway has an expansive public transit system, meaning that fewer people rely on cars to get to and from work, school and weekend outings, in towns and cities generally designed for people, not cars.

Despite the outsized role electric vehicles have played in the White House’s green spending plans—Biden even took time out this November to test drive an EV Hummer—their EV policy dreams are comparatively modest: the bipartisan infrastructure bill spends just $7.5 billion on incentives for electric vehicle charging—much less than what’s needed to meet its own goals for EV deployment, according to the consultancy AlixPartners. Should it pass, the Build Back Better Act is slated to provide consumers up to $12,500 off a new car.