Enlisting Health Insurance Giants to Help With Rapid Covid Tests Was a Dumb Idea

Weeks later, the directive got more specific and more complicated: Insurers would be strongly encouraged to partner with a retailer to buy tests in bulk in advance, which could be distributed to members at no charge, and would then reimburse only $12 for any tests procured independently (a payout that comes in below the cost of most tests, thereby nudging the patient to go with the designated retailer). Should insurers not link up with a retail pharmacy to provide an option with no up-front cost, they would be responsible for reimbursing the full cost of any test.

So how are patients to find out where they can get free tests, what to do if they’re gone, and how to approach reimbursement paperwork? Uhm, huh, well, how about … call your insurer and ask? Easy as pie, right? Just kidding! I’m genuinely struggling to imagine a more obnoxious policy intervention. Sure enough, in the early days of its implementation, the contours of what a mess it is are just beginning to come into focus, and they say a lot about private health insurance—an industry that never, ever, ever should have been tasked with this public health challenge.

Expecting critical public health information to be disseminated to the populace through individual patients taking the proactive initiative to call their insurers and ask after it is a Pony Express–level communications strategy. Take my word for it, because I just did it: My call was answered by one of those robots that asks why you’re calling but that clearly had not been taught to recognize this sequence of English-language words: “I’d like to find out where to get free at-home Covid-19 tests.” Even when it was phrased three different ways to try to trigger the correct option, the robot biffed it: “I think you said: I’m looking for a medical clinic.” Nope!