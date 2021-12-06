America’s Covid Rapid Test Plan Is Appallingly Inadequate

Testing infrastructure has never been our strong suit: in February and March 2020, the United States scrambled to catch up with peer countries in scaling up tests for the virus. It was months before polymerease chain reaction, or PCR, tests were anything close to widely available; once they were, your access to them depended heavily on where you lived. Even worse, one recent study showed that test results took an average of six days to come back and could indicate a positive result for weeks after a case was transmissible—long after the information was actually useful. Eventually, the development of at-home rapid antigen tests promised to change these dynamics. Besides offering the enticing possibility of allowing everyone to perform the test at their kitchen table instead of via a professional lab, they yield highly accurate results within minutes. And because they’re less sensitive than PCRs, they tend to pick up only infectious cases—making them a far more useful public health tool.

If all of us had the ability to get near-instantaneous answers about our infectiousness, it would change the course of the pandemic. Just imagine how useful it would be if you could test yourself before heading out to gather with family or friends—to be more or less confident that you could avoid transmitting the virus. More importantly, these rapid antigen tests provide everyone with the best possible chance of detecting their positive status and getting started on a course of soon-to-be-rolled-out antiviral treatments or monoclonal antibodies within the early window necessary to render them effective. Imagine having the upper hand against the pandemic for a change!

Well, this future is only possible if the rapid tests are all over the place, and—to snatch the parlance of the tech bros I ordinarily revile—frictionless to get. At-home antigen testing will only have an impact if it’s not a pain in the ass to obtain. At the moment, however, that’s exactly what it is.