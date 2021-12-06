America’s Covid Rapid Test Plan Is Appallingly Inadequate

Nearly two years into a global pandemic that’s provided every one of us with a crash course in epidemiology, it’s a simple task to rattle off all of the problems with the United States’ coronavirus response. The government slashed pandemic preparedness funding before the pathogen even existed and mobilized far too late once it did. It lagged behind on critical masking recommendations and failed to fund vaccination programs until months after the first shots rolled out. These are just some memorable highlights on a long list of snafus. But if even we’ve grown forcibly—and maddeningly—accustomed to government failure in the face of SARS-CoV-2, one persistent example of foot dragging still stands out: It remains incomprehensibly inconvenient for ordinary people to figure out whether they even have COVID-19.

As the world braces itself for the proliferation of the omicron variant and winter looms, this shortfall matters immensely. Universal and easy access to rapid, reliable testing for COVID-19 will be a key tool for driving down cases moving forward, and the Biden administration’s efforts toward making this happen have been laughably inadequate. The best time to kick off the process of making free, at-home antigen tests ubiquitous and easy to obtain was this time last year; the second-best time is right this very second.

Testing infrastructure has never been our strong suit: in February and March 2020, the United States scrambled to catch up with peer countries in scaling up tests for the virus. It was months before polymerease chain reaction, or PCR, tests were anything close to widely available; once they were, your access to them depended heavily on where you lived. Even worse, one recent study showed that test results took an average of six days to come back, and could stay positive for weeks after a case was transmissible—long after the information was actually useful. Eventually, the development of at-home rapid antigen promised to change these dynamics. Besides offering the enticing possibility of allowing everyone to perform the test at their kitchen table instead of a professional lab, these tests yield highly accurate results within minutes. And because they’re less sensitive than PCRs, they tend to pick up only infectious cases—making them a far more useful public health tool.