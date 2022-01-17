The Remapping of America—From an Indigenous Point of View

Wolfe inspired me to work with members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to learn more of this riverine history and to apply that knowledge to a digital remapping of Southern Appalachia. I started on the banks of the Luftee, a river whose proper Cherokee name is “Egwanulti,” or “by the river,” collecting stories, photos, and archival materials about place names across the states of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The resulting map, Cherokee Riverkeepers, shows the persistence and significance of Indigenous knowledge at a time when waterways in the region are under threat from emissions from coal-fired power plants and toxic pollutants leaching from mountaintop-removal mining sites and other industrial areas. (The website, which launched last week, is a collaboration with the Digital Humanities Institute at the University of Sheffield, with assistance from the McClung Museum at the University of Tennessee and the Tennessee State Museum in Nashville.)

Remapping is a term advanced by Mishuana Goeman, a member of the Tonawanda Band of Seneca, to describe a process that can undermine the map’s role as a tool of settler colonialism. For centuries, European colonizers created maps and charts that facilitated unsustainable resource extraction practices and human exploitation and fixed the locations of coastlines, rivers, wetlands, and Native American communities. Those maps still inform our daily lives, our road signs, Google maps, and GPS. The endurance of those fixed points and colonial naming practices belies the dynamic, constant movement of the physical and spiritual worlds Indigenous people nurtured over thousands of years. Digital remapping has the potential to undo settler colonialism’s cartographic violence and provide more intimate understandings of the places threatened by the current climate emergency. It provides Native communities with an opportunity once again to reach into their rich histories and digitally re-embed Indigenous words, stories, and images in American landscapes and waterscapes as they work to build environmentally resilient futures.

Remapping a Cherokee-centric world requires us to strip back over four centuries of colonial violence, lies, and historical fictions. In the eighteenth century, for example, Anglo-American colonizers coveted control of Cherokee lands and waterways. As the most powerful Native polity in the Southeast, the Cherokees stood between settler societies along the Atlantic seaboard and those in the Ohio River Valley. When the United States emerged from the ashes of revolutionary war, political leaders set to work devising ways to dispossess sovereign peoples like the Cherokees. That work continued into the nineteenth century, culminating with the tragic era of dispossession and removal in the 1830s, including the notorious Trail of Tears.