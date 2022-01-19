Abolish Coroners

The coroner system has its roots in medieval England, where coroners protected the interests of the crown, including investigating deaths and collecting taxes. It arrived in the U.S. in the colonial period, where the first coroner election took place in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, in 1636. Today, nearly 80 percent of coroners are elected, and in some jurisdictions, the coroner and the sheriff—or the coroner and the district attorney—are one person. As the country has become more and more polarized, this arrangement has presented clear conflicts of interest. In 2018, for example, the chief forensic pathologist of San Joaquin County, California, quit, alleging that Sheriff-Coroner Steve Moore pressured him to change autopsy findings, including in high-profile deaths involving the police. (While concerning, it also appeared to be legal: In California, the coroner maintains the right to override a forensic pathologist’s determination.)

The shortcomings of the coroner system have long been apparent and the solution equally clear: In 1928, the National Academy of Sciences called for coroner systems to be abolished and all death investigations transferred to trained pathologists. Almost 80 years later, in 2009, the academy once again issued a report arguing the coroner system should be phased out to increase competency and limit influence from political figures or law enforcement. But 14 states maintain a coroner-only system, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including Idaho, Arkansas, and Indiana. Fourteen more have a mixed coroner–medical examiner system, including Washington, California, Texas, and New York.

Even medical examiners’ offices face undue burdens, typically the result of poor funding. Today, just 14 percent of coroners’ or medical examiners’ offices are accredited, and even those that are regularly risk losing their status due to underfunding. In 2021, for example, the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office finally earned back the accreditation it had lost due to backlog, stolen drugs, and a possibly falsified autopsy report. Now the office proudly reports it is processing 80 percent of cases within 90 days. In the last five years, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Iowa have faced similar inquiries for understaffing, insufficient space for body storage, and more.

The pandemic has shown how essential death-care services are for the larger public health. In March 2020, I spoke with Sally Aiken, a medical examiner in Spokane, Washington, and then the president of the National Association of Medical Examiners. Aiken’s facility is a referral autopsy center, processing the remains of the dead deemed suspicious by coroners in more than a dozen counties throughout Eastern Washington and the neighboring Idaho panhandle. Her offices return a report with their findings—and a bill. “There’s just two of us here, and we have a pretty heavy caseload,” she told me. Staring down the still-nascent Covid-19 pandemic, Aiken knew the burden on her team would only multiply, pushing the handful of qualified experts to their limit.