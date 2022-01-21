Why We’ve Succumbed to Pandemic Apathy

I count myself as an uncomfortable participant in this widespread moral and emotional flatlining. Two years into Covid-19, my soul seems to be slowly taking itself offline. I avoid once-horrifying, now-stupefying pandemic statistics that inform me that the rolling average for daily cases has more than tripled last winter’s then-record-breaking rate and that 13,000 people in the U.S. died of Covid-19 last week alone (9/11’s death toll, four times over). When it comes to contemplating another wave of unending testing lines, circling ambulances, people choking on their own lungs in lonesome deathbeds, mobile morgues, and disenfranchised grief — I either can’t any longer or won’t anymore. An editor asks me to write a story (this one) about the public’s abandonment of our ground-down healthcare system in its darkest hour and I resist.

When I brought this all up to my therapist, she tells me I am not her only patient struggling with pandemic apathy. Right now, she says, it seems to be especially afflicting those who, until recently, had considered themselves highly engaged, cooperating as much as possible with public health guidelines to protect society’s most vulnerable and enact their core values of justice and compassion. In our apathy, we finally yield to a dread that all our careful compliance has been in vain, given omicron’s brutal strain on the healthcare system. “We’re always looking to make sense out of something we can’t make sense of,” she advises. “Dissociation is a survival mode.”

As the pandemic’s horrors evolve yet again, apathy offers a blunt, last-ditch psychological defense. It numbs our remaining senses. It steels our growing weaknesses. It acknowledges the intolerability of reality by ignoring it altogether.

“It’s a natural defense mechanism that the human psyche has,” says Massimo Pigliucci, a philosophy professor at City College of New York. “The human mind just gives up, just says, ‘I’m done.’” We can see this play out across history: In times of war, plague, exile and other atrocities, humanity occasionally loses interest in its own integrity and survival. “This is not a new phenomenon,” Pigliucci says.