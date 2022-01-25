How to End the Pandemic (Really)

Prescribing the antiviral Tamiflu became much easier once doctors had better rapid diagnostic tests for influenza.

“It needs to be where you literally have one-stop shopping,” Dr. Céline Gounder, an infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist at New York University and Bellevue Hospital, told me. “You walk in, you get a rapid test, you get your result, you get the drugs.” You would receive counseling on drug interactions. (The list of drugs that don’t work with Paxlovid, for instance, is long and complicated.) “And then the person can walk away with the meds free of charge, no co-pays; if they don’t have insurance, they don’t pay for it. The problem is, our health system is not really set up for that,” Gounder said. There are conversations in the works about delivering the treatments within 24 hours, but “that has not been figured out yet.”

Educating the public will also be important. “Pursuing the treatment really depends on you having an understanding even that you’re at risk for severe Covid or hospitalization,” Bumpus said. “Everyone is not fully aware of their potential risk.” You can’t simply wait until you’re truly sick to seek out the new medications, because the effectiveness drops the longer the illness lasts. And everyone should know that taking the medications doesn’t mean symptoms will magically improve; it means they are less likely to worsen to the point of hospitalization or death.

So far, the early medications for Covid-19 have only been tested among high-risk individuals. It’s not clear yet how effective they’ll be at preventing severe illness in people who are less likely to get very sick—but having them on hand could help. “We’ve seen the use of many medicines evolve from treatment to being able to use for prevention as well, but I think it will take time and take more understanding and more broad use to determine whether this treatment or future treatments for Covid-19 can be used that way,” Bumpus said.

Right now, both the antivirals and the monoclonal antibody treatment that works against omicron are in extremely short supply, and they are reserved for those at highest risk. Scaling up production will take months, so it will be some time before everyone has access to the medications. That’s not to mention the time it will take to develop alternative treatments for those for whom these early medications are contraindicated: Paxlovid, for instance, shouldn’t be taken by those with certain liver or kidney issues or by those who are on medications that could mix dangerously with the antiviral.