How to End the Pandemic (Really)

But to receive treatment, you need to know you have Covid in the first place. First, you need to recognize the symptoms. “People still are not necessarily recognizing symptoms of Covid early,” Bumpus said. Then you need a positive test, and tests can be hard to find. It can take days to get appointments, especially at the height of surges, and days more to get results—which wastes valuable time that could be used for starting the course of medications. We need to ramp up testing availability and also increase speed of results, she said. It’s the same process we’ve had with the flu in recent years: Prescribing the antiviral Tamiflu became much easier once doctors had better rapid diagnostic tests for influenza.

Prescribing the antiviral Tamiflu became much easier once doctors had better rapid diagnostic tests for influenza.

“It needs to be where you literally have one-stop shopping,” Dr. Céline Gounder, an infectious diseases specialist and epidemiologist at New York University and Bellevue Hospital, told me. “You walk in, you get a rapid test, you get your result, you get the drugs.” You would receive counseling on drug interactions. (The list of drugs that don’t work with Paxlovid, for instance, is long and complicated.) “And then the person can walk away with the meds free of charge, no co-pays; if they don’t have insurance, they don’t pay for it. The problem is, our health system is not really set up for that,” Gounder said. There are conversations in the works about delivering the treatments within 24 hours, but “that has not been figured out yet.”

Educating the public will also be important. “Pursuing the treatment really depends on you having an understanding even that you’re at risk for severe Covid or hospitalization,” Bumpus said. “Everyone is not fully aware of their potential risk.” You can’t simply wait until you’re truly sick to seek out the new medications, because the effectiveness drops the longer the illness lasts. And everyone should know that taking the medications doesn’t mean symptoms will magically improve; it means they are less likely to worsen to the point of hospitalization or death.