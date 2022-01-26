Spotify Is Getting the Full Joe Rogan Experience, and It’s Awkward

Naturally, Rogan immediately—perhaps predictably, given the size of Spotify’s investment in him—went even further off the rails. Six weeks after inking the deal, Rogan hosted Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, a book that has been criticized for, among other things, calling the desire to transition the result of a “contagion.” Many Spotify employees were appalled and called on Spotify to remove the episode; Spotify CEO Daniel Ek refused but held several meetings with employees about its decision. In September 2020, Rogan pushed the conspiracy theory that “left-wing people” had been starting the wildfires in Oregon that had devastated huge swathes of the state; Rogan eventually apologized—a rare occurrence—for repeating something he had read without looking into it (a not-so-rare occurrence).



But Rogan’s comments on Covid-19 have been particularly controversial. Last spring, Rogan suggested that young, healthy people should not get the vaccine, telling one listener, “If you’re a healthy person, and you’re exercising all the time, and you’re young, and you’re eating well, like, I don’t think you need to worry about this.” When Rogan himself contracted the virus in the spring, he claimed he was treating himself with ivermectin, a drug that has become particularly popular among those looking for alternatives to vaccines despite the fact that no health authorities in the United States have approved its use. Late last year, he also hosted Dr. Robert Malone, who has repeatedly spread conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 vaccine. His appearance prompted a widely covered open letter signed by hundreds of doctors and health care professionals.



Spotify has weathered these controversies in the past, but Young’s threats might represent the opening of a new phase. The streaming service has built a large audience on the backs of musicians, by offering nearly everything a listener could want for free—or for $9.99 a month without advertisements. Early holdouts, such as The Beatles, Prince, and King Crimson have, in recent years, joined the platform’s massive catalog of talent. Young was also a holdout for a long time, based on his reservations about the service’s sound quality. (Anyone familiar with his memoirs or the Pono—his short-lived, high-end, Toblerone-shaped iPod competitor—knows that sound fidelity is one of his particular passions.) “That’s where people get music,” Young told Rolling Stone in 2019 of his decision to relent. “I want people to hear my music no matter what they have to get through to do it. I’m just trying to make it so they hear a lot more and enjoy it a lot more, but sell it for the same price because music is music.”

