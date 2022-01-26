Spotify Is Getting the Full Joe Rogan Experience, and It’s Awkward

On Monday, Neil Young handed the streaming service Spotify an ultimatum in the form of an open letter. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform,” he continued. “They can have [Joe] Rogan or Young. Not both.” Young, a polio survivor, is at odds with what is Spotify’s most important exclusive podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which has increasingly come under heavy criticism for spreading misinformation about Covid-19 and, in particular, vaccines.

Spotify should have known what it was getting when it signed Joe Rogan to a multiyear, $100 million exclusive contract last summer. By that point, Rogan had already established a reputation for transphobia and Islamophobia, had compared a black neighborhood to “Planet of the Apes,” and hosted, among others, Proud Boys founder Gavin McGinnes and right-wing troll Milo Yiannopoulos. But Spotify was locked in an arms race, trying to gobble up as much real estate in the podcasting world as quickly as possible in an effort to continue growing at a rapid clip. Rogan’s audience was loyal, built-in, and guaranteed to follow him wherever he went. For Spotify, that was all that really mattered.



Naturally, Rogan immediately—perhaps predictably, given the size of Spotify’s investment in him—went even further off the rails. Six weeks after inking the deal, Rogan hosted Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters, a book that has been criticized for, among other things, calling the desire to transition the result of a “contagion.” Many Spotify employees were appalled and called on Spotify to remove the episode; Spotify CEO Daniel Ek refused but held several meetings with employees about its decision. In September of that same year, Rogan pushed the conspiracy theory that “left-wing people” had been starting the wildfires in Oregon that had devastated huge swathes of the state; Rogan eventually apologized—a rare occurrence—for repeating something he had read without looking into it (a not-so rare occurrence).

