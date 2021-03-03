How Did Obama and Bruce Springsteen Make Such a Bland Podcast?

Obama knows this—he has read, and argued with, and at one point cites, Ta-Nehisi Coates, the author of the widely read Atlantic cover story “The Case for Reparations”—and in perhaps the most telling part of the second episode, he admits frankly that he believes African Americans are owed reparations in a moral sense but that he regards such a program as politically impossible. This is a sober judgment but also an unsatisfactory one, and one he doesn’t follow by trying to argue, for instance, that ostensibly color-blind redistributive policies would (or at least could) systematically benefit the disproportionately Black poor. Rather, he seems to accept that some injustices can never be addressed. But this acceptance does not lead him, or Springsteen, into the fundamental pessimism that Coates’s best work is rooted in.

In his memoir, Springsteen frankly acknowledges his own battles with depression—another rich topic that Renegades has yet to touch on—and as a fellow depressive, I’ve recognized that struggle in Springsteen’s own best work. “I’m just tired and bored with myself,” he sings in his highest-charting single, “Dancing in the Dark.” “I’ll be on that hill, ’cause I can’t stop!” proclaims the protagonist of 1978’s “Darkness on the Edge of Town,” who is willing to destroy his marriage to feed his addiction to drag racing. “Is a dream a lie if it don’t come true, or is it something worse?” wonders the miserable accidental father in the title track on 1980’s The River. At the end of his relentlessly bleak 1982 album Nebraska, Springsteen meditates on a series of hard-luck individuals who have found “some reason to believe” that, in each case, is wholly unjustified by the realities he coldly details.

The younger Springsteen seemed capable of inhabiting “the American reality” in all its unvarnished tragedy, untempered by bromides or false hopes.

More recently, including in his conversations with Obama, Springsteen has described his oeuvre as “measuring the distance between the American dream and the American reality,” and while that’s pithy, it also seems like the reflection of a 71-year-old hundred-millionaire with a happy family who has spent a long time appreciating his own blessings. The younger Springsteen, who started out with nothing and didn’t become a true superstar until 1984’s Born in the USA, seemed capable of inhabiting “the American reality” in all its unvarnished tragedy, untempered by bromides or false hopes. The younger Obama was also a lonely cynic who, by his own account, dabbled in radicalism and drugs and the counterculture before he threw himself into conventional academic success. Both men are now old enough and comfortable enough to reflect on their youthful selves with a romanticism detached in so many ways from the actual stakes they once perceived. Springsteen, who remains a gifted artist and performer, can still channel those raw emotions on stage, even if in conversation he no longer has it in him to be angry. But it’s not clear whether Obama retains any of the magic that once surrounded him, when he offered a generation a brief, and ultimately dashed, reason to believe.