How Did Obama and Bruce Springsteen Make Such a Bland Podcast?

Before I go any further with this review, I should acknowledge that I was an enthusiastic supporter of Obama when it counted, in 2008 and in 2012, and I remain a huge fan of Springsteen, who once recorded an uninterrupted sequence of six basically perfect albums, spanning from 1975’s Born to Run to 1987’s Tunnel of Love. I have read both of their recent memoirs—Springsteen’s Born to Run (2016) and Obama’s A Promised Land (2021)—cover to cover, and I feel like I know both of them a bit, insofar as anyone who hasn’t actually met either of them can. I didn’t go into this as a dedicated hater, in other words; while I was skeptical, I was willing to entertain the possibility that I might actually enjoy listening to Renegades.

Unfortunately, judging by its first two episodes, the podcast commits the unforgivable sin of being boring. This is not a charge I would level at Springsteen’s memoir, which is intimate and revelatory, or at Obama’s, which is frustrating but certainly a useful document and a solid work of prose. Here are two widely revered men who share a gift for telling stories and have many stories worth telling, and who seem to be good friends—which makes it a bit of a puzzle how they’ve managed to create such a nonessential media project together. So far, Renegades is less than the sum of its parts, and it leaves me wondering how they could have made it a more worthwhile exercise.

The premise itself feels somewhat in bad faith. Obama, who introduces the series, portrays himself and Springsteen as unlikely friends from very different backgrounds: What could a white rock star from Freehold, New Jersey, and a Black politician from Honolulu born more than a decade later have in common? The answers Obama and Springsteen would like us to focus on are, first of all, that both had difficult relationships with their fathers—Springsteen’s suffered from undiagnosed schizophrenia and had trouble holding a job, while Obama’s was almost entirely absent; both felt like outsiders growing up; both love their wives; and both share faith in America as an ideal, tempered by an acknowledgment that America often falls short. The last of these seems to be the overarching thesis of Renegades, and of both of their careers.