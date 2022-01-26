Make History and Keep Your Word, Mr. President: Nominate a Black Woman

There are three reasons for hope. First, the choice of nomination should be all about the qualifications of the candidate. Black women on the federal bench are there because they are qualified. Period. In fact, it’s damn hard to get there, so we have to understand just how qualified they must be to overcome the challenges in nominations for such prestigious and coveted positions.

Qualified Black women are in the wings. Let’s assume the nominee is Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, widely believed to be the likely nominee. Judge Jackson was recently confirmed to sit on one of the most prestigious federal appellate courts in the country, the District of Columbia Circuit. Her qualifications include her clerkship for none other than Justice Breyer. Consider that between 2005 and 2017, 85 percent of Supreme Court clerks were white men, and only 20 out of 487 were Black. That is a problem that needs fixing. But it also shows just how hard a job it is to get, and we know, as Justice Sonya Sotomayor herself noted, lawyers of color often have to be better to be recognized as qualified. Brown Jackson is an experienced jurist with eight years on the federal district court in D.C. before her elevation in June.

Second, it matters to Black people, and for good reason, that Biden is seen as being in our debt after we helped him win the White House. The debt is in arrears after the loss on voting rights. It’s not just about political payback. It’s about diversity of experiences on the bench to ensure a robust set of perspectives and debate, and it matters. Remember that it was Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman appointed to the Supreme Court, a Ronald Reagan appointee, who penned the 1982 opinion in Hogan v. Mississippi, which struck down that state’s sex-segregated public nursing schools. It was a 5–4 opinion, and O’Connor wrote that states may not “close entrance gates based on fixed notions concerning the roles and abilities of males and females.”