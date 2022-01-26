Make History and Keep Your Word, Mr. President: Nominate a Black Woman

And it was Justice Thurgood Marshall, the civil rights icon and first Black justice, whom O’Connor credited with educating her on the importance of the Black experience, leading her to pen her 2003 opinion upholding the University of Michigan’s affirmative action admissions program. She wrote, “At oral arguments and conference meetings, in opinions and dissents, Justice Marshall imparted not only his legal acumen but also his life experiences, constantly pushing and prodding us to respond not only to the persuasiveness of legal argument but also to the power of moral truth.”

We need the experiences of the people who look like this country, and that has been sorely lacking on the bench. Consider access to reproductive health. Black women are more likely to have unwanted pregnancies, are more likely to die from pregnancy-related conditions, and are less likely to have decision-makers they encounter who know and understand not only that this is so but why it is so. Biden needs to deliver on his promise, and this is one important promise he must keep that will matter.

Third, Judge Jackson has had the political support of a majority of this current Senate. She earned 53 votes in the current Senate when she was elevated to her current position. She got every single Democratic senator’s vote, including those of Senators Manchin and Sinema, who unhelpfully joined Republicans on the critical policies Biden lost. She also received three Republican votes, from Chuck Grassley, who is the ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski.

What is obvious, I am sure, to the White House and the advocacy community is that notwithstanding these facts, they will also become battle lines. We should assume and be prepared for an attack on a nominee’s credentials. Judge Jackson has spent less than a year on the D.C. Circuit Court. Some may claim it’s too soon and she needs more appellate court experience. Many have had far less experience. Chief Justice William Rehnquist had no experience as a judge before his confirmation to the Supreme Court. In fact, nine of the 17 white men who served as chief justice had no judicial experience before the Supreme Court. None. Justice Clarence Thomas had a mere 16 months on any federal court before his ascendance to the Supreme Court. Judge Jackson has seven years on him.