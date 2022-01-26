Stephen Breyer’s Retirement Is Cause for Relief—and a Chance for Progress

Still, Biden’s pick will make history in other ways. On the campaign trail during the 2020 election, he pledged to appoint the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, a move aimed at shoring up his support among Black voters in South Carolina—which paid off. Biden, who appointed more judges in his first year than any president since JFK, has already made strides in increasing the diversity of the lower federal courts during his first year in office: As of this month, he had already nominated eight Black women to serve on the federal circuit courts of appeal.

One of them was Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, whom Biden nominated to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last March. The D.C. Circuit, by virtue of its location and jurisdiction, is often considered to be the second-most important federal court in the nation and is a frequent pit stop for future Supreme Court justices. Other possible contenders include Judge Leondra Kruger, who serves on the Supreme Court of California, and Judge J. Michelle Childs, a federal district court judge in South Carolina whom Biden recently nominated to serve on the D.C. Circuit.

Whoever Biden chooses may face a different confirmation process than any of her recent predecessors. Past nominees from presidents of both parties faced countless questions about their views on Roe v. Wade, which the Supreme Court will almost certainly overturn some time this term. And while the confirmation battles of the Trump years were high-octane partisan events—in part because a liberal justice (Ginsburg) and a moderate justice (Anthony Kennedy) were being replaced by Trump’s conservative picks—the balance between the court’s two blocs won’t be imperiled by Biden’s nominee. This fact could lower the stakes in the upcoming confirmation battle. Then again, the upcoming midterm elections could give both parties an incentive to pretend that the court is at risk.