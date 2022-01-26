Stephen Breyer’s Retirement Is Cause for Relief—and a Chance for Progress

It also helps that Democrats have a 50-seat majority in the Senate, making it procedurally impossible for Senate Republicans to block a nominee on their own. (They scrapped the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees in 2017 to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch.) As Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said in a statement on Wednesday, “If all Democrats hang together—which I expect they will—they have the power to replace Justice Breyer in 2022 without one Republican vote in support. Elections have consequences, and that is most evident when it comes to fulfilling vacancies on the Supreme Court.”

There are good reasons to believe that Democrats will stick together on this issue.

There are good reasons to believe that Democrats will stick together on this issue: West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who bedeviled the Biden White House during Build Back Better negotiations last fall, has voted to confirm every single judicial nominee who’s received a vote so far, including Jackson for the D.C. Circuit last year. Although the Senate Judiciary Committee is evenly split between 11 Democrats and 11 Republicans, Democrats could still break a committee deadlock by filing what’s known as a discharge petition to advance it to a floor vote. “President Biden’s nominee will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter that the administration had “no additional details or information to share” at this time.

For Breyer, his retirement marks the end of a quiet but influential career on the court. Some of his longtime colleagues became household names during their tenures. Ginsburg became something of a folk hero for liberals in the 2010s. Antonin Scalia served as the de facto figurehead of the conservative legal movement for most of his legal career. Breyer, by comparison, maintained a more low-key public image throughout his time on the court. Only after Biden was elected did he become a more tangible figure in the public mind, partly because liberal activists mounted a pressure campaign for him to step down in favor of a younger successor.

As a liberal justice serving on a generally conservative Supreme Court, Breyer had relatively few opportunities to write landmark rulings. Perhaps the best expression of his legal philosophy came in his 2005 book, Active Liberty, where he argued that judges should maintain the Constitution’s democratic spirit by crafting their rulings to strengthen the public’s role in deciding political questions whenever feasible. His 2015 book, The Court and the World, pushed back against the prevailing sentiment that American courts should ignore foreign laws and international questions in an increasingly globalized world.