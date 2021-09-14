The Expanded Child Tax Credit Was a Godsend to Struggling Families. Will Democrats Save It?

That relief may be temporary. Unless the expanded credit is renewed by Congress, it will expire at the end of the year and revert to its previous form. Laurson and other families now relying on the monthly installments will receive it as an annual lump sum instead. The credit will also shrink back to $2,000, and the cutoff age will again be 16 instead of 17. Laurson says she’s already worried about January, when she will have to start paying student loans that she took out to pay for college for one of her daughters.

“I think it would be wonderful if it is extended,” Laurson said. “It is helpful, having it come to me on a monthly basis like this, something that I can use and budget and have for my child.”

Laurson may not need to be pessimistic: Democrats sit atop reams of new data that show the expanded credit is working for families with children, as well as polling that suggests voters may well reward Biden and congressional Democrats for implementing it. But using these successes as the centerpiece of a midterm election campaign will become much less viable if these benefits are not extended beyond the end of 2021. And despite the Democratic Party’s congressional majorities, the terms of the extension are very much in doubt.

The expanded child tax credit, or CTC, is a cornerstone in President Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda—an immediate method for reducing child poverty that has produced tangible results, and a bankable applause line in any campaign event.