The Expanded Child Tax Credit Was a Godsend to Struggling Families. Will Democrats Save It?

“This is the first extracurricular activity that he’s done that just seems to fill him up with joy,” Laurson said. She intends to use the monthly payments to pay for him to attend a climbing club after school twice a week. “When you live on a tight budget, it’s a luxury to be able to put your kids into extracurricular activities.”

That relief may be temporary. Unless the expanded credit is renewed by Congress, it will expire at the end of the year and revert to its previous form. Laurson and other families now relying on the monthly installments will receive it as an annual lump sum instead. The credit will also shrink back to $2,000, and the cutoff age will again be 16 instead of 17. Laurson says she’s already worried about January, when she will have to start paying student loans that she took out to pay for college for one of her daughters.

Despite the Democratic Party’s congressional majorities, the terms of the extension are very much in doubt.

“I think it would be wonderful if it is extended,” Laurson said. “It is helpful, having it come to me on a monthly basis like this, something that I can use and budget and have for my child.”