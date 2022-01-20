The Democrats Are Now Debating Which “Chunks” of Build Back Better to Save

Speaker Nancy Pelosi came out against plural chunks on Thursday, but in favor of the singular chunk. “​​What the president calls ‘chunks’ I hope would be a major bill going forward. It may be more limited, but it is still significant,” Pelosi said in her weekly press conference on Wednesday. “What can we agree upon? And I’m sure that we can agree upon something significant. Call it a chunk if you want.” (White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki later clarified on Thursday that Biden was “talking about getting a big chunk, as much as you can get done” through reconciliation.)

Congressional Democrats appear to be accepting that passing a chunk of the Build Back Better Act is the only option, but they want that chunk to be as big as possible. “We need to get as much as we can across the finish line,” Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Wednesday evening. “It’s hard, because we have the skinniest possible majority, and that means it takes every vote. So we need to do what it takes to get every vote.”

Senator Tim Kaine told The New Republic on Thursday that Democrats need to focus on “the core of what’s most important,” citing provisions on universal prekindergarten and affordable child care. “They’re the non-controversial ones. Those have not been the ones that have been holding anybody up,” Kaine said, giving a perhaps optimistic timeline of passing something before the president’s speech before Congress in early March. “I hope we’ll find that core, and I’d love to see if we can do something before the State of the Union.”

But if the provisions Kaine mentioned are non-controversial, one issue related to child care is: the child tax credit. Biden acknowledged that the child tax credit, which lifted 3.7 million children out of poverty in December and cut child poverty rates by nearly 30 percent, might fall out of the final bill.