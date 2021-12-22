Parents Describe How They Spent Their Last Child Tax Credit

On December 15, parents received direct deposits that will likely be the last of the monthly payments they’ve received as part of the enhanced child tax credit, one of the Biden administration’s signature social spending policies. The program, which started in July as part of the American Rescue Plan, was said to reach 36 million families and added up to between $3,000 and $3,600 annually per child, depending on their age. When Biden introduced the credit, he said it had the potential to reduce child poverty “in the same way Social Security reduced poverty for the elderly.” Now, with the Build Back Better Act almost certainly dead, some estimates say 10 million children will fall back into poverty as the program expires and Senator Joe Manchin blocks the entire proposal over its effect on “our rising debt.”

Publicly, Manchin suggested the cost of Build Back Better was too high; privately, he leaned on decades of anti–social welfare talking points to suggest that parents would use their payments to buy drugs. In reality, there are myriad uses for payments like these outside of staples like groceries and rent, even if Facebook groups formed to discuss the credits are littered with comments deriding parents who use the extra cash to buy gifts for their kids. Recently, I reached out to some parents of young children to ask how they were spending that last check. Interestingly, a few of them declined to be interviewed, saying that while they certainly appreciated the extra money, they didn’t feel they were struggling enough to represent an ideal source. But I’d argue that $300 a month to help care for a child—however care is defined—is an eminently reasonable sum, no matter how it’s spent, and that worrying about who deserves a few hundred bucks is a by-product of the same logic that gets us work requirements for health care or politicians who believe paid leave shouldn’t be implemented because some people might take off work to have a nice time.

Obviously, how far these checks went depended mightily on geography and circumstance. The child tax credits could have wildly different impacts on families’ finances depending on their access to, for instance, state subsidies for childcare or a family member close by to help watch kids while a parent works. For some people I spoke to, that extra cash was a psychological comfort; for others, a necessary way to keep their kids in day care or the only way they could buy a Christmas gift.