Parents Describe How They Spent Their Last Child Tax Credit

I’m 32, and I work as a campus chaplain at the University of Texas at Austin; my wife works in fundraising. She’s 37. We have one child, 16 months old, definitely a pandemic baby. We both worked through the pandemic: My wife was full-time, I went part-time to help with the baby. When we got the news that we would qualify, we decided to get the installments so we could have a little bit of a cushion. We’re generally doing pretty good, but we thought it might be nice to save. We tried to start budgeting better over the pandemic. We had some credit card debt to pay off. Psychologically, with a new baby, the tax credit helped us feel more secure. But in terms of when we were breaking things down with our bills, it didn’t make a huge dent. We’re not going to feel the loss immediately, but right now we don’t have to pay for childcare. We’ve been lucky: My mother-in-law lives about 10 minutes away. When I went part-time, I spent two days a week with my daughter, and the other three days she was with my wife’s mother. If we both needed to work full-time, that $300 would have been much, much more felt and appreciated. And we’re already thinking about next year, with school on the horizon. That’s when it starts to get really expensive.

Lydia Coe, Michigan

I’m 24, and I have two kids, 5 and 2. My youngest has some health issues, and I have a connective tissue condition. I’ve had two surgeries this year, and another one coming up. I’ve only been getting the child tax credit for one kid—I’ve been trying to get them to fix that; I’m assuming I’ll get some of it when I do my taxes. But even the $300 tax credit really helped a lot, because I don’t really have an income right now besides what I can sell online. That $300 is really helping with my bills. My spouse and I separated; he actually died recently, and now I have to figure out how to get down to Virginia for the funeral. My brother, who is 21, moved in last month to help me with the rent, and we’re just trying to play catch-up. It’s good to have him around, but my landlord is trying to evict me, and I have to go to housing court next month. My brother is 21 and works for Amazon as a delivery driver. He does lots of jumping in and out of his truck—he told me he had 380 packages the other day, all by himself, the most he’s ever had.