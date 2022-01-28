Meanwhile, the committee had another busy week despite Congress being out of Washington. Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones announced on his broadcast that he had been interviewed by the committee on Monday and had pleaded the Fifth Amendment nearly 100 times, although he said the questions were “overall pretty reasonable.” Intriguingly, Jones said that the committee appeared to have a hoard of information about him, including images of text messages with pro-Trump rally organizers. Ben Williamson, a top aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, also met with the committee on Tuesday, CNN reported.

In the courts, a federal judge put pressure on Trump lawyer John Eastman—the author of the notorious memo outlining how Trump might be installed in the White House, who was instrumental in crafting plans to overturn the election by legal means—to produce documents to the committee. Judge David Carter of the District Court for the Central District of California ordered Eastman to begin reviewing at least 1,500 pages per business day starting on Friday and immediately transfer any unprivileged documents to the committee. He also outlined a process by which congressional investigators could challenge any of Eastman’s privilege claims.

Elsewhere in the country, in a major development, superior court judges in Fulton County, Georgia, on Monday agreed to a request by District Attorney Fani Willis for a special grand jury in Willis’s investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s election results. The special grand jury will be empaneled on May 2 and continue for a period “not exceeding 12 months,” Chief Judge Christopher S. Brasher wrote. It’s a rare move in the state of Georgia—and it seems to give Willis a lot of time to build what most experts think is potentially the strongest case against Trump of all those pending.