The biggest news this week on the insurrection front comes not from the January 6 select committee, but from the Justice Department. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco told CNN on Tuesday that the department is investigating the illegitimate slate of electors that falsely declared Trump the winner of the election in seven battleground states carried by Joe Biden. Looks like Merrick Garland’s DOJ, absorbing regular punches from liberals angry that it isn’t being aggressive enough on the protect-democracy beat, wants to prove it’s doing something.

“Our prosecutors are looking at those, and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations,” Monaco said. The fake electors had submitted documents to the National Archives on December 14, 2020, in some cases signed by top Republican officials in those states. (Concern over state governors submitting illegitimate slates of electors has led members of Congress to begin eyeing reform of the Electoral Count Act, which outlines the process by which Electoral College results are certified.)

Meanwhile, the committee had another busy week despite Congress being out of Washington. Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones announced on his broadcast that he had been interviewed by the committee on Monday, during which he had pleaded the Fifth Amendment nearly 100 times, although he said their questions were “overall pretty reasonable.” Intriguingly, Jones said that the committee appeared to have a horde of information about him, including images of text messages with pro-Trump rally organizers. Ben Williamson, a top aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows, also met with the committee on Tuesday, CNN reported.