Stephen Miller Is Race-Baiting About Covid Treatments

Of all the pandemic-fighting elements in short supply, the situation with monoclonal antibodies, a potentially life-saving drug that’s effective against omicron, is particularly grim. Minnesota, a state of over five million, received fewer than 600 doses this week. There is another antibody drug that could protect immunocompromised people whose bodies would reject a vaccine—many of whom have remained on lockdown for close to two years—but it’s nearly impossible to find. By some estimates, the original number of doses ordered by the federal government covered less than one-tenth of people who demonstrated a need nationwide. All of which is to say: Across the country, there is a mad rush for a tiny number of incredibly consequential drugs.

An unexpected party is rushing in to exploit this crisis, and I’m not talking about a pharmaceutical company or health insurance firm. These dire circumstances have inspired a round of conservative legal challenges and talking points that accuse health systems of racism against white people—spearheaded by an organization led by notorious former Trump immigration adviser Stephen Miller, called America First Legal. Its legal threats have been successful enough to overturn a handful of state-level guidelines this month related to Covid-19 treatment.

Here’s how the situation unfolded: By late 2021, it was settled science that race and ethnicity are determining factors in how likely a person was to die of Covid-19, a fact reflected in federal guidelines concerning treatments. (As a reminder, most data shows people of color are at least twice as likely to die of the disease.) These guidelines, based on over a year’s worth of irrefutable evidence, made it into a few state memos in which race was described as a “risk factor,” along with a person’s health status and age, for providers to consider when deciding who is most likely to suffer severe illness and to need monoclonal antibodies.