Stephen Miller Is Race-Baiting About Covid Treatments

Here’s how the situation unfolded: By late 2021, it was settled science that race and ethnicity are determining factors in how likely a person was to die of Covid-19, a fact reflected in federal guidelines concerning treatments. (As a reminder, most data shows people of color are at least twice as likely to die of the disease.) These guidelines, based on over a year’s worth of irrefutable evidence, made it into a few state memos in which race was described as a “risk factor,” along with a person’s health status and age, for providers to consider when deciding who is most likely to suffer severe illness and to need monoclonal antibodies.

Most of those guidelines have since been wiped: On January 17, America First Legal sued health officials in New York for what it called a “racist and illegal directive.” Citing “legal concerns,” Utah soon removed language around race and sex; Minnesota nixed a similar process around the same time. Barely a year into its existence, Miller’s post-Trump project has been most successful in framing such well-informed institutional jabs toward equity as gross violations of civil rights.

Launched in the spring of 2021, America First Legal frames itself as a sort of conservative American Civil Liberties Union, a coalition of right-wing lawyers organizing with friendly attorneys general to challenge Joe Biden’s executive overreach on a variety of issues. Just as liberal legal outfits challenged the previous administration’s border policies, the thinking went, America First would counter progressive overreach in the courts.