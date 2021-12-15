Aiming Right at Donald Trump, the January 6 Committee Is Playing for Keeps Now

The contempt vote came after an extraordinary presentation by Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the Select Committee, on Monday night, revealing new findings by the committee. Cheney’s presentation included text messages to Meadows from Donald Trump Jr., Republican members of Congress, and prominent Fox News hosts, among others, all pleading for the president to do more to stop Republican lawmakers’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and convince the mob to retreat from the Capitol.

But for 187 minutes, Cheney noted, no action by the president was taken. The presentation moved a specific question to the center of the committee’s investigation. Cheney asked: “Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’s official proceeding to count electoral votes?”

It’s an important question because it directly raises, for the first time, the possibility of criminal behavior on Trump’s part. It’s one that at times seemed might have been out of reach of the committee as its members kept most of their progress out of public view. As a result, all that’s been left for the public to see for months has been battles with Trump’s most famous aides over whether they were cooperating with the committee. Steve Bannon, Jeffrey Clark, and Meadows continued to refuse to testify before it.