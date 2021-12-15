Aiming Right at Donald Trump, the January 6 Committee Is Playing for Keeps Now

What’s less obvious but no less significant is that for every high profile former Trump aide defying the committee, the panel has still made progress in collecting valuable information, including evidence suggesting that Trump wasn’t alarmed by the assault on the Capitol—as some previous accounts have suggested—and that he may have been more than merely aware of the efforts to undermine the election. He may have been in violation of a felony.

It’s not clear how far the defiance of Bannon, Jeffrey Clark, and Meadows will go. The next step for those Congress holds in contempt is that the matter is referred to the Justice Department, which decides whether to prosecute. Some experts have suggested that the Trump loyalists can try and appeal legal rulings all the way to the Supreme Court, but the high court might ultimately refrain from hearing their case.

“Right now there’s nothing they can do about Bannon except sit back and wait until the Justice Department does its job in July and the case could very well get postponed some more and it’ll be a running-out-the-clock game as democracy sits idly by in the face of a fascist threat,” Shaub said “In the case of Meadows it’s not even guaranteed that the Justice Department is going to be willing to prosecute him.”

Maybe not but Meadows and the others have reason to take the committee’s investigation a lot more seriously than they were 48 hours ago. Meanwhile Trump himself—in addition to Cheney’s broadside—has to face news that a federal judge (and a Trump appointed one at that) ruled that the House Ways and Means Committee can access his tax records. On top of that The Washington Post reported Tuesday night that a longtime Trump accountant gave testimony to the Manhattan grand jury that is considering bringing criminal charges against the former president. All of that is secondary in importance to what Trump was doing during those 187 minutes on January 6.