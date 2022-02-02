Why Are Fossil Fuel Firms and Senate Republicans So Afraid of Sarah Bloom Raskin?

So what do they have to be afraid of? In The New York Times, Bloom Raskin has criticized no-strings-attached Federal Reserve funds being used to prop up risky, overleveraged fossil fuel companies as part of pandemic bond-buying programs. “The Fed,” she wrote, “is ignoring clear warning signs about the economic repercussions of the impending climate crisis by taking action that will lead to increases in greenhouse gas emissions at a time when even in the short term, fossil fuels are a terrible investment.” In testimony before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, she said, “Informed decisions allow us to mitigate the financial impact of climate risks and fashion timely remedies ahead of a crisis,” noting the need for financial regulators to “foster the development of climate-related financial risk management technology,” including climate-related financial disclosures and stress tests, like those endorsed by both Jay Powell and the European Central Bank.

Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, sent an open letter to Senate Banking Committee Chair Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat, and Republican ranking member Pat Toomey, consisting of a list of questions the chamber would like posed in the hearing. “Can bank mergers,” Quaadman asked, “benefit competition and consumers, and if so, how? Are there any examples of past bank mergers that promoted competition?” He also questioned whether Raskin is committed to “activities-based regulation,” which exempts gargantuan asset managers from being subject to the same rules as banks. BlackRock lobbied aggressively for this regulatory approach during the Obama administration, so as to avoid being designated a systemically important financial institution under Dodd-Frank’s purview.

In a section specifically about oil and gas, Quaadman also urges senators to ask Raskin whether it is the Fed’s role “to direct capital away from certain industries that are politically disfavored or direct capital towards industries that are politically favored.” The not-so-subtle suggestion is that Raskin might be politically motivated to crack down on the fossil fuel industry. Forty-one oil and gas industry trade groups have spoken out against her nomination, writing in a letter to the committee that her “favored policies would wreak havoc with the economy.” Toomey also voiced “serious concerns” about her nomination, warning she might join “the Left” to “misuse financial regulation to politicize capital allocation and advance a far-left agenda” and “pressure banks to choke off credit to traditional energy companies.”