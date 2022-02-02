Why Are Fossil Fuel Firms and Senate Republicans So Afraid of Sarah Bloom Raskin?

On Thursday, Sarah Bloom Raskin will go before the Senate Banking Committee for her confirmation hearing to become the vice chair for supervision of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. A former member of the board and former deputy treasury secretary, she is well credentialed for the job. Controversially, she also thinks the trillions of dollars’ worth of climate destruction likely to face the United States this century is something the world’s most powerful bank should consider in its decisions. Her confirmation hearing could serve as a useful temperature check on how Republicans plan to spin their protection of corporate profits over the reality of the climate crisis.

The position of vice chair for supervision is still somewhat loosely defined. It was created by the Dodd-Frank bill in 2010, in the aftermath of the Great Recession, as a corrective to lax regulation over the banking sector. Per that bill, Raskin would be charged with the “supervision and regulation of depository institution holding companies and other financial firms supervised by the Board”—namely banks. Claudia Sahm, a former Federal Reserve economist and now director of macroeconomic research for the Jain Family Institute, argues that the post is “the most consequential of the Biden nominees” and is likely to “shape the path of regulatory, financial stability, and payments policy at the Fed for decades to come.” The fact that Raskin seems to agree with the general premise of regulating banks and wants to take into account the profound changes the climate crisis will bring about has predictably set off alarm bells for the financial and fossil fuel sectors and the politicians they bankroll.

So what do they have to be afraid of? In The New York Times, Bloom Raskin has criticized no-strings-attached Federal Reserve funds being used to prop up risky, overleveraged fossil fuel companies as part of pandemic bond-buying programs. “The Fed,” she wrote, “is ignoring clear warning signs about the economic repercussions of the impending climate crisis by taking action that will lead to increases in greenhouse gas emissions at a time when even in the short term, fossil fuels are a terrible investment.” In testimony before the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, she said, “Informed decisions allow us to mitigate the financial impact of climate risks and fashion timely remedies ahead of a crisis,” noting the need for financial regulators to “foster the development of climate-related financial risk management technology,” including climate-related financial disclosures and stress tests, like those endorsed by both Jay Powell and the European Central Bank.