How We Got From the Cold War to the Current Russian Standoff (and It’s Not All on Putin)

But as the political scientist Joshua Shifrinson has pointed out, this legalistic interpretation of America’s assurances—to say nothing of West German leaders’ more explicit language—obscures the more general point that the U.S. repeatedly told Soviet leaders that it would incorporate Russia into a cooperative European security framework. All the while, we actually constructed an American-dominated system. Nearly 75,000 American troops remain in Europe, U.S. nuclear weapons are stationed in multiple European countries, and NATO has mushroomed to 30 members. “The current crisis has many sources,” says Shifrinson, but “you can understand why, if you’re sitting in Moscow, you might not have total faith in the U.S. as a negotiating partner; and why today we see Russian leaders demanding written assurances and treaties on these matters, all of which make diplomacy much more difficult.”

There were alternatives to this system. Soviet leaders, in 1989 and 1990, suggested disbanding both NATO and the Warsaw Pact and creating a joint Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe. French leaders supported something similar, and American leaders agreed but consistently downplayed it in favor of NATO. The subsequent rounds of NATO expansion must be seen as efforts not just to extend a military alliance close to Russian borders but as violations of vows not to exploit Soviet weakness. “From the very beginning, the Russians said, ‘Don’t do this, we don’t like this, this makes us uncomfortable,’” says Georgetown University’s Charles Kupchan, who worked on European affairs in the Clinton administration’s National Security Council. “At the end of the day, those concerns were not enough to stop the process.”

NATO expanded apace. Poland, the Czech Republic, and Hungary joined in 1999; Romania, Bulgaria, and the Baltic states in 2004. However, the multiple instances of NATO expansion were far from the only policies to exploit Russian feebleness. Nuclear arms control policies are another. Although a major focus of U.S. efforts during the Cold War’s closing phase, reductions in nuclear forces lost momentum in the 1990s. They weren’t a priority for the Clinton administration, which failed to finish the Start II Treaty or ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty.

But George W. Bush’s administration turned apathy about arms control into opposition. In December 2001, Bush announced that the U.S. was unilaterally withdrawing from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty, in effect since 1972. The Bush administration declined to negotiate over nuclear arms at all. Now led by Putin, Russia opposed the move. Again, the method was madness: Bush’s snub, unimaginable during the Cold War, came right after Putin had offered U.S. significant help following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.