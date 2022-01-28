How We Got From the Cold War to the Current Russian Standoff (and It’s Not All on Putin)

During the Balkan Wars of the 1990s, Russia consistently—and correctly—charged NATO states with violating the principles of sovereignty and equality between states that underpin the United Nations. Less rightly, Russian leader Boris Yeltsin even said that NATO risked launching a world war with its actions. But sovereignty is not the only virtue in foreign affairs, as Russia’s interference in the conduct of other countries well attests. By intervening in the Balkans, the U.S. helped stop the ethnic cleansing underway and forced Serbian leader Slobodan Milošević to withdraw the troops he controlled who were bent on genocide. Similarly, NATO expansion “did play a role in stabilizing Eastern Europe, and continues to embody the liberal principles of integration,” as the scholars Daniel Deudney and G. John Ikenberry put it in a judicious essay, “The Unravelling of the Cold War Settlement.”

The problem is that Russian interests and sensibilities were disregarded in the process, something American policymakers deluded themselves into thinking would have few consequences. That proved true over and again, even when the U.S. was funding democratic movements in Russia itself—that is, when supporting actors who threatened Putin’s regime. “The problem today is that you have a European security system in which Russia has no stake and no place,” says Sarotte. Russia is the biggest country in Europe in terms of both landmass and military capabilities. Any system excluding it is unsustainable.

As Shifrinson notes, part of the current malaise is structural: It was probably inevitable that the U.S. and Russia would return to a frosty relationship rather than perceptually extend the harmony that began during the Gorbachev era. “States, as they grow in power, tend to want more influence in the world,” he says. “Russian power has recovered relative to where it was in 1991, 1992, 1993, and 1994.” As that happened, Russia’s leaders were likely to act aggressively in some ways, especially regarding Ukraine or other countries on its border. But by ignoring their vital interests over and over, we made their aggression worse (bloodier) and more widespread (especially in interfering in Western countries) than it probably would have been.