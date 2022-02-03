To Trump, the Law Is Always White

Like the xenophobic panic about immigration and sex trafficking, this is not a new kind of appeal but one that has deep roots in American history. And there is a particular twist in Trump’s latest rhetoric, the claim that only a corrupt country could elect Black people who would dare to investigate whites. Trump is riding the coattails of his forebears, those who violently undermined the possibility of a multiracial government with racist terror, the foes of Radical Reconstruction, who also cloaked their appeal to the maintenance of white supremacy in the language of fighting “corruption.”

In the years following the Civil War and the passage of the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth Amendments—granting citizenship and the vote to formerly enslaved Black men—Americans elected hundreds of Black men to public office, from U.S. Congress and state legislatures to county prosecutors and judges. By historian Eric Foner’s count, in the South during Reconstruction, around 1,500 Black men were elected to state office and 185 to federal offices. Georgia sent its first Black member of Congress to Washington. Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, and South Carolina elected Black secretaries of state. Of all these elected positions, nearly 400 were held by Black men who were formerly enslaved. “It’s the first time in this country, or really anywhere,” Foner has said, “that an interracial democracy was created.”

In response, white men wreaked wide-ranging violence. A member of the Georgia state legislature, Abram Colby, who was formerly enslaved, survived Ku Klux Klan attacks meant to end his political service. As he testified before a Congressional committee in 1872, Klansmen broke down his door, dragged him from bed in front of his wife and daughter, beat him for hours, and left him for dead. He told the committee, “Some are first-class men in our town. One is a lawyer, one a doctor, and some are farmers.” The attacks continued. “The Saturday night before the election I went to church. When I got home they just peppered the house with shot and bullets.” Not long after they were elected, Black public officials were assaulted and driven from office; the recently granted Black franchise was threatened from the ballot box with extreme and ongoing violence.

The Equal Justice Initiative has documented 34 mass lynchings during this era. During a march for Black voting rights in New Orleans in 1866, white mobs killed an estimated 33 Black people. In Eutaw, Alabama, in 1870, a white mob killed four people in an attack on a political meeting attended by Black and white residents. In Vicksburg, Mississippi, in 1874, a white mob killed an estimated 50 Black people after they had organized a protest against the removal of an elected Black sheriff. In Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898, a violent coup carried out by white supremacists overthrew the local Black government. In a document titled “White Declaration of Independence,” the insurrectionists proclaimed, “We, the undersigned citizens … do hereby declare that we will no longer be ruled, and will never again be ruled by men of African origin.”