To Trump, the Law Is Always White

The Equal Justice Initiative has documented 34 mass lynchings during this era. During a march for Black voting rights in New Orleans in 1866, white mobs killed an estimated 33 Black people. In Eutaw, Alabama, in 1870, a white mob killed four people in an attack on a political meeting attended by Black and white residents. In Vicksburg, Mississippi, in 1874, a white mob killed an estimated 50 Black people after they had organized a protest against the removal of an elected Black sheriff. In Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898, a violent coup carried out by white supremacists overthrew the local Black government. In a document titled “White Declaration of Independence,” the insurrectionists proclaimed, “We, the undersigned citizens … do hereby declare that we will no longer be ruled, and will never again be ruled by men of African origin.”

When I hear Trump attempt to rally a posse to Atlanta against a Black woman holding elected office, tell his followers that she holds illegitimate power over him, order them to protest against her “vicious” acts, in some ways, it resembles merely a continuation of a long terror campaign. The subtext is not subtle: Trump believes that power is fundamentally illegitimate and corrupt based solely on the fact of Black people holding it—never forget that he rose in Republican ranks thanks to his trumpeting of birtherism—a threat of presumed illegitimacy he then uses to mobilize white mass violence. There’s no sense in informing anyone that Trump’s invocation of law and order is a joke, when he openly defies the law and summons his flock to protect him from the consequences—in the very same speech in which he promised to pardon the people who attacked Capitol Hill Police officers assaulted on January 6. That doesn’t matter much when, to Trump, the law is white.

In her new book, Insurrection, the attorney and cultural critic Hawa Allan defines the term, in part, as “a mirror reflecting the ongoing and often bloody battle to fully incorporate black Americans into the citizenry of the United States.” By this, she is referring to those historic events legally designated so under the Insurrection Act, up to but not yet including January 6, but also to a more enduring condition, “a struggle that, in this light, appears more like an open-ended civil war than a history of ‘progress.’” We aren’t doubling back over the past. We aren’t on the precipice of some new threat to democracy. This violence remains with us in the present. The insurrection never ended.