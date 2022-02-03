Why the Hell Is the World Wildlife Fund Selling Animal NFTs?

Environmental economists have long argued that assigning a more accurate value to greenhouse gas emissions—namely through various sorts of carbon pricing—will allow markets to better reflect their costs, sending a signal to companies and consumers to weed out planet-killing activities. In recent years that logic has created an enthusiasm among finance types for so-called “nature-based assets” that monetize the protection of endangered species and biodiversity, among other things. That’s included a push to assign prices to traditionally free ecological processes that maintain amenities like clean air and water, transforming them into “natural capital” so that markets can recognize their worth. In 2019, for instance, the International Monetary Fund estimated the value of a whale at $2 million, thanks to the amount of carbon dead whales capture.

Though they seldom talk about crypto, popular wisdom among policymakers in the United States and European Union now holds that enticing capital to much-needed climate investments means transforming them into return-generating assets. (For example: Investors will pour cash into a fancy new form of solar technology if there’s reason to believe it will prove profitable.) As a result, lawmakers have pursued policies that effectively socialize risk from climate-friendly investments with public money while allowing private companies to collect the profits. The result is transforming what might otherwise be public goods under democratic control into assets subject mainly to the whims of investors, a phenomenon economist Daniela Gabor calls the Wall Street Consensus. Among the biggest advocates for this approach has been State Department climate envoy John Kerry, who said at a World Economic Forum event with Bill Gates last month that “private sector investment and private sector discovery more than anything else” will “get us out of this hole.” As he neatly summarized at the Glasgow climate summit, COP26, “Blend the finance, derisk the investment, and create the capacity to have bankable deals. That’s doable for water, it’s doable for electricity, it’s doable for transportation.”

Kerry isn’t alone in this approach. The same day WWF U.K. announced its NFT drop, the EU dropped a draft of its “sustainable finance taxonomy,” some of the first government-sanctioned guideposts around what does and doesn’t qualify under the broad and increasingly profitable umbrella of environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, investments. The taxonomy will serve a dual function: to offer a rulebook for what’s “sustainable” and what’s not and, in doing so, tell investors eager to cash in on a booming ESG market where they can park their cash to reap financial and reputational benefits. If that last bit sounds too cynical, then consider the most telling detail in this new taxonomy: It won’t include any constraints on investments in greenhouse gas–intensive activities. Methane gas projects, in fact, are set to qualify for the EU’s green label, over protests from climate campaigners and member states Spain, Austria, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Luxembourg.