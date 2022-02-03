Why the Hell Is the World Wildlife Fund Selling Animal NFTs?

WWF’s NFTs, ridiculous as they seem, only distill the mainstream fixation on asset-ownership-as-climate-policy into a conveniently heinous package. Is it any more strange to think buying an ugly picture of an Amur leopard cub will save said leopards than to turn tree-planting into a tradable commodity or entice private investors to finance seawalls by making them “bankable” projects that generate steady returns?

The specifics of the WWF case aren’t reassuring. The project is apparently being built on Polygon, an “environmentally friendly” blockchain, which WWF says qualifies its NFTs as “green.” Cryptocurrency experts are skeptical. Polygon is a dependent side-chain of Ethereum, which—though it’s pledging to move to more energy efficient techniques—now has a carbon footprint bigger than Sweden, thanks to its use of extremely energy-intensive “proof of work” currency mining, requiring massive amounts of computing power and (thus) electricity. Catherine Flick, of the Center for Computing and Social Responsibility at the U.K.’s De Montfort University, told Sky News that, “I don’t know of any fully environmentally or climate-friendly mainstream NFT implementations that are trustworthy.”

Even if you were to take WWF and Polygon’s “eco-friendly” claims at face value, there’s still the question of what exactly the proceeds from these sales are funding. With a net income of $170 million in 2020, WWF isn’t exactly strapped for cash. And in recent years, WWF’s conservation practices have come under major scrutiny for purported involvement in what environmental and Indigenous rights groups claim to be rampant human rights abuses. In Colombia, for instance, WWF partnered with Smurfit Kappa—a European packing company—on an industrial tree-planting carbon-offset project that advocates argue has violently evicted the Misak, Nasa, and other Indigenous peoples from their land. A lengthy 2019 investigation from Buzzfeed alleged that WWF provided cash, weapons, and high-tech equipment to brutal paramilitaries to ward off poachers in Nepal, who used deadly torture methods to do so. The reporting led to a congressional hearing last October. WWF has denied connections to the misconduct.

This isn’t the first time that cryptocurrency has been dubiously posited as an environmental savior, either. In 2018, Bath Spa University researcher Sian Sullivan described the Natural Asset Exchange seeking to leverage the blockchain platform Ethereum to cash in on what its supporters claim to be a $120 trillion market for “untapped natural capital” via “EARTH tokens,” to be purchased with the crytocurrency ether. As Climate Home News’s Chloé Farand reported this week, a U.K.-based cryptocurrency venture called Save Planet Earth has sold 1,000 “limited edition carbon credits” as NFTs, including one—worth a single ton of carbon dioxide—that sold for $70,000.