Voter Fraud Propagandists Are Recycling Jim Crow Rhetoric

It’s important to acknowledge that in the late-nineteenth century, many elections were extraordinarily corrupt. This was the era of Tammany Hall, in which patronage, bribery, and fraud were the order of the day. Tammany officials routinely filled registration lists with the names of people who were dead, in prison, or nonexistent. But at the same time, accusations of fraud—regardless of the facts in any given election—were de rigueur. It’s almost impossible to get a handle on the amount of fraud that was actually occurring; but scholarship from recent decades has suggested that overall, reports from the period may have been overblown. “The evidence,” as the scholars Howard W. Allen and Kay Warren Allen wrote in 1981, “is unsystematic, impressionistic, and by and large inconclusive.”

It was a common trope, going back many decades, to describe African Americans as shifty and dishonest. As soon as ballot access was broadened, reports of voter fraud started being overlaid on top of these claims.

From reading the old newspaper coverage, however, one clear takeaway is that for the Democratic Party—which was aligned with the South’s former slave-owning class—and its allies, voter-fraud claims took on a racist hue in the postwar context. Democrats had long been claiming that African Americans were unfit to vote, given their low rates of literacy and civic education (even though the white ruling class itself was responsible for this deficiency). It was also a common trope, going back many decades, to describe African Americans as shifty and dishonest. As soon as ballot access was broadened, reports of voter fraud started being overlaid on top of these claims. The narrative developed in Democratic newspapers that white Republican leaders were stealing elections, and that African Americans were being enlisted as their pawns.

A useful case study is the election of 1872, the first presidential contest after the Fifteenth Amendment was enacted. Ulysses S. Grant was running for reelection against the newspaper editor Horace Greeley. Southern Democrats, on the whole, were not enthusiastic about Greeley. He was a New Yorker, and thus not one of their own; and he represented the Liberal Republicans, who had broken away from the party of Grant. Still, over the course of the election year, they came to accept him as the lesser evil. They were desperate to have federal troops withdrawn from their states—in part because the troops oversaw elections and protected Black voters. Greeley made the withdrawal of troops the central plank of his campaign, saying he’d restore to the South what he called “local self-government.”

In the summer, each side started accusing the other of bringing out-of-state voters into Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania to sway the results. In the Greeley-aligned newspapers, the accusations often had a distinct racist bent. The Pittsburgh Daily Post, for instance, warned its readers that Republicans were “importing negroes from other states and colonizing them here,” and were also training their “negro allies” in how to cast multiple ballots. And The Jasper Weekly Courier, in Indiana, claimed in September that the “first installment of negroes” had just arrived from Louisville. If white Republicans weren’t careful, the paper said, “they and their negroes might get their heads skinned.” (The Boston Globe, for its part, said Greeley’s supporters had hired 30 or 40 Black men to travel around Indiana and be touted as fraudulent voters.)