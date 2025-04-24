Trump’s Attempt to Hijack Elections Dealt Massive Blow in Court
A federal judge just rolled back Donald Trump’s executive order targeting voting rights.
A federal judge ruled Thursday to block parts of Donald Trump’s executive order last month attempting to overhaul elections and voting processes.
U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly granted a preliminary injunction to halt several of the order’s initiatives, including requiring proof of citizenship on voter registration forms and requiring people on public assistance to have their citizenship checked before they can register to vote.
Late last month, Democratic Party-affiliated organizations, as well as several other nonprofit groups, filed two lawsuits seeking to halt the executive order, calling it unconstitutional. Kollar-Kotelly, a Clinton appointee, left other parts of the order intact, such as narrowing mail ballot deadlines.
Trump claimed last month that the U.S. “fails to enforce basic and necessary election protections,” unlike other countries.
This is a developing story.