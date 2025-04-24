Trump’s Attempt to Hijack Elections Dealt Massive Blow in Court

“I think it’s important to point to her credibility, a number of times, including that in her own written testimony she said she feared her husband,” McLaughlin said. The document the government had posted containing the family’s address was a protective order that Vasquez Sura had sought against her husband but then abandoned.

“She said that he abused her, that he ripped off her shirt, that he slapped her, that he was scratching her, that she was trying to take her children away. And now she’s pushing this sob story that they had a wonderful relationship, that they never fought,” McLaughlin said. “I think most couples fight, so, I unfortunately think this woman is burning down her own credibility as well.”

In reality, it’s McLaughlin who has undermined her own credibility in her crusade to see Abrego Garcia remain in El Salvador. Last week, she claimed in a post on X that when Abrego Garcia was arrested in 2019 for loitering, he was found with “rolls of cash.” But anyone who actually bothers to read the uncompelling police documents would know that the hoodie he was wearing at the time had cash printed on it.