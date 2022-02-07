Todd Gitlin’s Work Against the Dark

My last real conversation with Todd occurred on the morning of December 29, in preparation for a meeting that Todd, Bill, and I had planned that day with Leo Casey, the educator and activist, to discuss the American Educator piece. Two hours later, the Zoom meeting began, and Todd, uncharacteristically, never showed up. He was then unreachable, and it was a few days before we learned that he had been hospitalized because of a severe heart attack and kidney failure. During the weeks that followed, a small group of friends was given updates about Todd’s situation by his stepchildren, Shoshana, Justin, and Fletcher Haulley; his devoted sister, Judith Gitlin; and Robert Jay Lifton—a friend of Todd’s since his undergraduate days at Harvard, where they collaborated on the anti-nuclear group TOCSIN—who diligently monitored Todd’s health situation. As Robert told me, “Todd’s cardiac situation seemed to improve, at least slightly, and he was given dialysis on several occasions for his kidney. But he remained very weak and then also contracted Covid-19. He improved sufficiently for him to be released … to a rehab place just a few days ago.” And then he passed.

In recent years, Todd’s email messages automatically contained two texts as part of his “signature.” The first was a quote from Henry James: “We work in the dark—we do what we can—we give what we have. Our doubt is our passion, and our passion is our task. The rest is the madness of art.” The second was a very simple statement: “We have kept the republic. So far.”

Todd worked, constantly, in the dark and against it. He gave everything to the “doubt” that was his passion.

Todd worked, constantly, in the dark and against it. He gave everything to the “doubt” that was his passion, and it was a doubt not about the values of freedom and democracy but about the workings of power and the need to question and challenge those in power in the name of a better world. In his youth he did this as a self-styled “radical.” As he lived, aged, and learned from his experiences, he evolved into a kind of radical liberal—a term coined by Arnold Kaufman, the University of Michigan professor who helped to inspire and mentor the early Students for a Democratic Society. An elder statesman of the left, Todd eloquently enacted the values of political commitment and political sobriety. But he was not your ordinary man of politics. Like his hero, Camus, he was also a man of enormous talent, steeped in art and literature, who also submitted, in beautiful ways, to “the madness of art.” Back in September he published a very substantial and very beautiful essay in The Yale Review on one of his literary heroes: “In Pursuit of Clancy Sigal: A writer’s radical life.” He also finalized a novel, The Opposition, which is scheduled to be published by Guernica World Editions this June and can be preordered here. (According to the Amazon blurb, “Set during America’s 1960s New Left movement, The Opposition tells the story of twenty-something young men and women linked by a fierce desire to change the world who become involved in the civil rights and anti-war movements, when under the pressure of Vietnam, and America, unraveling, their web of passion and pain reaches a breaking point.”)