Todd Gitlin’s Work Against the Dark

With the ascendancy of Donald Trump, we became regular correspondents, sharing a common revulsion toward this clear and present danger to the republic. During this time Todd became a trusted sounding board for and supporter of my writing, and eventually I became a sounding board for him as well. Our friendship rose to another level with the onset of Covid, when we discovered each other as close friends, Zooming for hours at least once a week, talking about politics and literature and music and life and the NBA. Todd was an avid Knicks fan until the end. Lately my basketball loyalty has shifted toward the Golden State Warriors, a team Todd loved back in his days in the Bay area. Of all of the topics we discussed, I think basketball was the one that brought the most pleasure—though alas poor Todd endured so many Knick-inflicted disappointments.

It was the two absolutely worst developments of recent years—Trump and Covid—that really brought us together. And it was the crisis surrounding the 2020 election that brought the two of us into regular conversation with Bill Kristol, a conversation, and a friendship, that I am certain none of us had ever imagined. Over the past five months Todd, Bill, and I have met very regularly to share our common concerns and to collaborate, on an “Open Letter in Defense of Democracy” published jointly by The New Republic and the Bulwark last October, a follow-up piece in December, and a series of projects, including a piece scheduled to appear in the AFT’s American Educator this August in anticipation of the upcoming midterm elections.

I have never seen anyone work as hard, up until the end, in support of a political cause, in this case the defense of democracy.

Todd was indefatigable (if you doubt this, just read his New York Times obituary). I have never seen anyone work as hard, up until the end, in support of a political cause, in this case the defense of democracy. Todd knew and had the respect of so many people. He was involved in so many writer’s groups, educator’s groups, and other groups committed to defeating Trumpism and expanding democracy. He wrote regularly about this in a wide range of venues, from Dissent to USA Today. Todd was sharp, he was witty, he was a terrific writer and an equally adept public speaker, and he was always on ... until he stopped.

My last real conversation with Todd occurred on the morning of December 29, in preparation for a meeting that Todd, Bill, and I had planned that day with Leo Casey, the educator and activist, to discuss the American Educator piece. Two hours later, the Zoom meeting began, and Todd, uncharacteristically, never showed up. He was then unreachable, and it was a few days before we learned that he had been hospitalized because of a severe heart attack and kidney failure. During the weeks that followed, a small group of friends was given updates about Todd’s situation from his step-children, Shoshana, Justin, and Fletcher Haulley; his devoted sister, Judith Gitlin; and Robert Jay Lifton--a friend of Todd’s since his undergraduate days at Harvard, where they collaborated on the anti-nuclear group TOCSIN—who diligently monitored Todd’s health situation. As Robert told me, “Todd’s cardiac situation seemed to improve, at least slightly, and he was given dialysis on several occasions for his kidney. But he remained very weak and then also contracted Covid-19. He improved sufficiently for him to be released . . . to a rehab place just a few days ago.” And then he passed.