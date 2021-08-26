How Children Can Break the Climate Policy Deadlock

On the other hand, the way we care for one another is linked to how we care for the Earth. Slowing global warming requires shifting away from an extractive and consumerist mindset that allows powerful polluters to spew endless carbon because we want the products they create. Yet how can we hope to cultivate a responsible, relational ethic with the planet when we are more than willing to exploit care workers (who are disproportionately women of color) and shrug off the impacts of a free-market system that leaves millions of children in or near poverty and lacking quality care? Less philosophically, the fates of the two issues are now literally connected: The best chance in decades to tackle both care and the climate rests in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which is currently slated to include hundreds of billions for affordable childcare and free pre-K and nearly $200 billion for clean energy development.

If the climate movement is well funded but diffuse, the care movement suffers from what might be termed political atrophy.

There are tremendous political opportunities in forging an alliance. If the climate movement is well funded but diffuse, the care movement suffers from what might be termed political atrophy. Although attention has spiked in the past two years, starting with Senator Elizabeth Warren making childcare a centerpiece of her 2020 presidential campaign, care advocates have for decades gone to battle with more of a war wallet than a war chest. Before Biden, who foregrounded care in his American Families Plan, no president in at least a half-century has made care a major priority. Childcare has no billionaire pouring in nearly limitless funding, no powerful union. One of the only childcare interest groups that lobbies, the Early Care and Education Consortium—which represents for-profit daycare chains like KinderCare and Bright Horizons—spent (in lobbying terms) a paltry $260,000 in 2020. In the same year, the Nature Conservancy alone spent $1.7 million on lobbying, while environmental PACs donate millions each election cycle.

Child-centered policies, however, are widely popular, in contrast to many other policies in this polarized era. A recent poll from Monmouth University found that the American Families Plan—in the face of unified opposition from Republican leadership—not only draws the expected sky-high support from Democrats, but is backed by 58 percent of independents and even a third of self-described conservatives. The most popular provision? Childcare. An earlier survey from the advocacy group First Five Years Fund reported that 63 percent of Republican voters want their member of Congress to work with the Biden administration on early childhood issues. In contrast to the climate crisis, vanishingly few people think the childcare crisis is a hoax.