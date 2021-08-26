How Children Can Break the Climate Policy Deadlock

When the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released their landmark report declaring “code red for humanity” a few weeks ago, everyone freaked out for about 24 hours. Then, they moved on. The document, despite describing increasingly dire scenarios ahead if humanity doesn’t change course and decarbonize, garnered fewer than a quarter of the social media impressions received by the IPCC’s earlier report in 2018, according to Axios. This flash in the pan came days after the Senate passed an infrastructure bill containing substantially less climate-related funding than the White House and progressive allies had asked for. It is clear the climate crisis—which we are now actively experiencing in heat domes, endless wildfires, and early hurricanes—still badly needs a grounding mechanism, a way to channel the alarmed energy. The climate movement needs children, and children need the climate movement.

The politics of climate change and the politics of care (encompassing caregiving policies for everyone from children to the elderly) are natural allies. Yet while youth climate activists like Greta Thunberg certainly speak of losing their childhood due to the climate crisis, the two issue areas remain oddly separate when it comes to strategy. Climate chaos threatens not only children’s future, but their present: young children’s bodies are exquisitely vulnerable to air pollution that is supercharged by heat, while kids experience more severe psychological impacts from disasters like floods and fires. Last week, UNICEF released a groundbreaking “Children’s Climate Risk Index” that showed when it comes to exposure to environmental shocks, U.S. children are tied for the third-highest threat level in the world. Moreover, extreme weather catalyzed by global warming can disrupt the physical care infrastructure; after Hurricane Harvey, more than 50 child care centers permanently closed due to water damage.

On the other hand, the way we care for one another is linked to how we care for the Earth. Slowing global warming requires shifting away from an extractive and consumerist mindset that allows powerful polluters to spew endless carbon because we want the products they create. Yet how can we hope to cultivate a responsible, relational ethic with the planet when we are more than willing to exploit care workers (who are disproportionately women of color), and shrug off the impacts of a free-market system that leaves millions of children in or near poverty and lacking quality care? Less philosophically, the fate of the two issues are now literally connected: the best chance in decades to tackle both care and the climate rests in the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, which is currently slated to include hundreds of billions for affordable child care and free pre-K, and nearly $200 billion for clean energy development.