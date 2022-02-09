Georgia Is the Midterm Ground Zero for America’s Political Future

“I think we’ve learned in recent elections—and Virginia’s as good an example as any—high turnout by itself doesn’t necessarily help Democrats,” said Democratic strategist Eli Kaplan, whose firm has extensive experience helping Democrats win in the South. “In 2020, you had this dynamic where turnout was the highest we’ve ever seen it in the modern era. In a midterm like this the question is when you look at the people who showed up in 2020 which side can get a higher percentage of them to show up again?”

Participation in Georgia has been on the rise in the last few years. By 2019, the state had seen 95 percent of eligible voters registered to vote, something that Abrams has made a hallmark of her career. In 2020, almost 5 million people voted for President Biden or Donald Trump. By comparison, in 2016 just short of 4 million people voted for Trump or Hillary Clinton. In 2018, almost 4 million people voted for either Kemp or Abrams in the gubernatorial election. And in the January 2021 runoff election that Senator Raphael Warnock won, almost 4.5 million people voted for either Warnock or then-Senator Kelly Loeffler—a huge number for a non-November vote.

Recent elections have also shown that new registrants are sensitive to the races available to vote in. A dip of about 750,000 Republican voters who voted in Georgia in the 2020 presidential race but didn’t show up for the January runoff in the Senate race helped propel Warnock to his narrow, two-percentage point victory. Even with rising participants in the state’s elections, candidates, as the saying goes, matter a lot. In the case of the January runoff, some of those voters were turned off by Trump’s loss in the presidential race and his subsequent bulling of Raffensperger (“I just want to find 11,780 votes”). The 2020 primary was also divisive for Republicans as Loeffler had to run against Warnock but watch her right flank from a challenge by Trump ally and House members Doug Collins.

Primary challenges, voter fatigue, and the national consequences—the Senate elections in Georgia decided control of the chamber, and quite dramatically so—it was around 3:30 on the afternoon of January 6, while the Capitol was being overrun, that Jon Ossoff was declared the winner in the other Georgia race, handing Senate control to the Democrats (Ossoff is the senior senator because he was elected to a longer term). National personalities all played a factor in the past few cycles. And those ingredients are all very much here for the 2022 midterms. Abrams is a national Democratic star. Trump has multiple obsessions with the outcome of the elections in Georgia and an ongoing slice of the electorate who will follow whatever endorsement he makes. But that’s only a fraction of the Republican electorate in the state, said Eric Tannenblatt, a chief of staff to former GOP Governor Sonny Perdue.