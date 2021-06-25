Biden’s Justice Department Is Coming for You, Georgia Republicans

The Justice Department filed a major lawsuit to challenge Georgia’s controversial new voting law in federal court on Friday, alleging that state lawmakers passed it to hinder Black Georgians’ ability to vote. The move is the Biden administration’s first major step to push back against the wave of Republican-backed voting restrictions proposed and enacted in state legislatures since Donald Trump’s defeat in November.

“The Georgia legislature enacted SB 202 with knowledge of the disproportionate effect that these provisions, … both singly and together, would have on Black voters’ ability to participate in the political process on an equal basis with white voters,” the department said in its filing. “In enacting SB 202, the Georgia General Assembly intended to deny or abridge the right of Black Georgians to vote on account of race or color.”

In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland suggested that more litigation could be imminent. “The right of all eligible citizens to vote is the central pillar of our democracy, the right from which all other rights ultimately flow,” he said on Friday. “This lawsuit is the first step of many we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote; that all lawful votes are counted; and that every voter has access to accurate information.”