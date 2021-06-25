Biden’s Justice Department Is Coming for You, Georgia Republicans

Those victories prompted the state’s Republican officials to rewrite election laws this spring to make it harder to cast a ballot in the future. There was no evidence of fraud or misconduct in Georgia’s elections last year, but Republicans justified the restrictions as necessary to ensure “election integrity.” Trump and his allies also spent months spreading lies and conspiracy theories about the results in Georgia, most of which revolved around the use of mail-in ballots. Ironically, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican himself, attributed Trump’s defeat to the former president’s frequent smears about absentee ballots.

SB 202 imposes a series of new hurdles on Georgia voters who want to use that method in the future. Georgia now requires voters to go through a more onerous ID process to request one, reduces the time period when voters can request them, and cuts the number of secure drop boxes where voters can return them. The state also barred local officials from sending out unsolicited absentee ballot applications to registered voters and created new penalties for third-party voting rights groups that distributed them, as well.

In the complaint, the Justice Department alleged that Georgia enacted these restrictions to reduce turnout rates in Black communities. The department cited evidence that Black voters were more likely to request absentee ballots in general, more likely to do so in the final days before Election Day, and less likely to meet the new ID requirements. “SB 202’s limits on the number of drop boxes that each county may deploy will cause a precipitous decline in drop box availability in the counties that are home to the largest number of Black voters in the State,” the department also claimed.