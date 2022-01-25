Ro Khanna on a Climate-Only Biden Bill: “There’s No Other Option”

This is actually a really good segue to my question on your new book, which is called Dignity in a Digital Age. And I think you’ve kind of just been outlining what that means. But at the risk of asking you to give away the premise of your book, can you talk a little bit more about what that means to you?

Part of it at the first level is just making sure everyone has an opportunity for prosperity in a modern economy. You shouldn’t have to leave Youngstown, Ohio or Paintsville, Kentucky or Columbia, South Carolina, to have economic opportunity. There are going to be 25 billion digital jobs in this country. Many of them don’t require a college degree, many don’t require advanced coding, they probably require a 12 to 18 month course and they pay twice the median average. And these jobs should be accessible to communities across the country. Capital should be accessible for communities to engage in businesses that support digitization.

And the argument at perhaps a slightly deeper level is, if you have that, you may have the opportunity for renewal without cultural displacement, that you can tell people that they can live with their friends and their family. They can still have a lot of their traditions, and they can still have a lot of the things that give comfort and give them a sense of place in an America that is changing, but still have economic opportunity. And the book makes the argument that this may actually be a blend of liberalism and community, that you could be rooted in your community, but you also then have the exposure of both to economic opportunity around the nation and world and to different perspectives around the nation and world. Which is unique, because usually there’s been, in history, such a tension between communities and then not having the exposure to pluralism.

And then finally the part of the book that sort of perhaps the most ambitious is that sense of joint worth, allowing us to create some sense of common identity to common prosperity. And so could we find that balance, where you can stay in your community, you have some of your own culture, your own traditions, you’re not threatened by a change, and yet you’re working with other communities on top of prosperity that allow us to transcend the divisions. And it ends with Frederick Douglass’ “Composite Nation,” which I think is, next to the Gettysburg Address, one of the greatest speeches in American history. He writes in “Composite Nation” that we can have all of these different cultures and ways of life, but in the free air of America, what can still emerge is a common American identity. And the book struggles to say, how can we still have some common identity while allowing people to retain the distinctiveness of their localities? So that when Kevin McCarthy gets up in every speech on the House floor, it says, ‘Your way of life is threatened,’ that people don’t feel that way.