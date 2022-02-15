Hey Larry David, Your Super Bowl Commercial Was Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Bad

David is not only a well-known comic actor but also a well-known Hollywood liberal. Last summer, he was reported by The New York Post to have screamed self-righteously at Alan Dershowitz in the Chilmark General Store on Martha’s Vineyard: “I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!” But unless FTX’s business model includes reimbursing investors for every loss while allowing them to keep every gain, which I very much doubt, David was lending his name to a financial proposition likely to visit misery on many and possibly most of his target audience. David was telling the Super Bowl’s mass viewership that it would be foolish not to put your money into cryptocurrency, when the reality is that for the overwhelming majority, doing so is a very dangerous proposition.

Writing in Slate in October, Ben McKenzie and The New Republic’s Jacob Silverman, who are writing a book about crypto and fraud, concluded, “The Hollywoodization of crypto is a moral disaster.” It’s only gotten worse since then. I don’t travel to Martha’s Vineyard very often, but I’m tempted to fly up there this summer just to visit the Chilmark General Store and scream at Larry David: “I saw you peddling risky financial investments to the working class. That’s a lot more disgusting than putting an arm around Mike Pompeo!”

Crypto has created an epidemic either of unconscionable greed or of ethical obtuseness—probably both—among Hollywood liberals and other celebrities. Matt Damon, who on the eve of the 2016 election said, “There’s no way we can let this guy [Trump] be president,” last year cut an ad for crypto.com that was similarly themed to David’s. “History is filled with almosts,” Damon intoned: