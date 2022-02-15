Hey Larry David, Your Super Bowl Commercial Was Pretty, Pretty, Pretty Bad

Larry David appeared in an a Super Bowl ad on Sunday. It was extremely funny. It showed David in various period costumes pooh-poohing a succession of transformative innovations: the wheel, the fork, the toilet, the Declaration of Independence, the light bulb, the moon shot, portable music.

But the punchline wasn’t funny at all. In modern dress, David demonstrated similar skepticism sitting across a desk from a man who told him that FTX, a new cryptocurrency exchange, was “a safe and easy way to get into crypto. “Eeeh, I don’t think so,” David answered. “And I’m never wrong about this stuff. Never.”

David is not only a well-known comic actor, but also a well-known Hollywood liberal. Last summer he was reported by The New York Post to scream self-righteously at Alan Dershowitz in the Chilmark General Store on Martha’s Vineyard: “I saw you with your arm around [former Trump Secretary of State Mike] Pompeo! It’s disgusting!” But unless FTX’s business model includes reimbursing investors for every loss while allowing them to keep every gain, which I very much doubt, David was lending his name to a financial proposition likely to visit misery on many and possibly most of his target audience. David was telling the Super Bowl’s mass viewership that it would be foolish not to put your money into cryptocurrency, when the reality is that for the overwhelming majority, doing so is a very dangerous proposition.