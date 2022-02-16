New Swing-State Ads Try to Tell Black Voters: Yes, Biden’s Looking Out for You

There’s been a general fear in Democratic circles about depressed turnout in the 2022 midterms while Republicans are undeniably energized. It doesn’t help Democrats that Biden’s approval numbers average around 40 percent while his disapproval numbers are up on average to 53 percent.

Democratic strategists and pollsters I talked with on Tuesday pointed to another foreboding fact about outreach to African American voters—it’s come way too late in the past. These Building Back Together ads are a sign that the larger Bidenworld apparatus is trying to correct that.

“This is what many of us have said for a long time, which is the Democratic Party cannot take Black voters for granted, and we have to show up earlier,” Democratic strategist Karen Finney said. “And Biden to his credit certainly did that early in his election. Black voters had been loyal to him, and his campaign did a good job not taking Black voters for granted. But what this reads as is them thinking about not just 2022 but this bigger premise not to take voters for granted and to show up early.”

Democratic pollster Cornell Belcher said, “I’m surprised that they’re spending money this early and in this targeted way. I’m surprised because, quite frankly, it’s something a lot of us have been arguing that progressives and the party do for years, and it is ‘don’t start this conversation a month out from the election.’”