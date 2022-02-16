New Swing-State Ads Try to Tell Black Voters: Yes, Biden’s Looking Out for You

One ad focuses on Biden’s plan to cut child poverty and lower health care costs. Another ad points to “a historic deal” Biden made “to deliver clean drinking water to millions of Black homes.” The third, a radio ad, focuses on how “Biden’s plan to cut childhood poverty worked. The biggest drop in child poverty ever.”

The ads are part of a $500,000 ad buy that includes digital and radio ads focusing on the accomplishments the Biden administration wants to highlight. The three states where Build Back Together is airing these ads are all states that Biden won by small margins and that have important gubernatorial and Senate races this cycle.

They are also states where Black voters voted for Biden over Donald Trump in 2020 by double digits. Biden won 92 percent of the Black vote in Pennsylvania to Trump’s 7 percent. In Georgia, of the nearly five million total votes in 2020, Biden won 81 percent of voters of color to Trump’s 18 percent. In Wisconsin, of the 3.2 million people who voted, 92 percent of the Black vote went for Biden while just 8 percent went for Trump. Two of the states—Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—are also places where the Democratic nominees for governor in 2018 won their races with strong support among Black voters while not winning a majority of white voters. Those candidates-now-governors, Tony Evers and Tom Wolf, are in their governors’ mansions because of support among Black voters. Evers won by just under 30,000 votes (a razor-thin margin in statewide elections), and Wolf won by about 840,000 votes out of five million.