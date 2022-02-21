Republicans Respond to World-Historical Drought by Propping Up Fossil Fuels

Mountainous West Virginia, where coal-backed legislators have reintroduced energy-discrimination elimination legislation for the second year in a row, is more vulnerable to flood damage over the coming decade than any state in the union, recent data shows. Indiana experienced intense floods over the last week; which will only grow more common as temperatures rise. House Bill 1224, prohibiting the state government from investing in or contracting with companies that “boycott” energy companies, was introduced late last month there, though it has since floundered.



The irony of these preemptive anti-divestment bills is that banks aren’t currently making any real move away from fossil fuel investments. In January, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick requested that Blackrock be “at the top of the list” mandated by the bill, for allegedly “turning its back on our flourishing oil and gas industry and the millions of Texans who rely upon it.” BlackRock, meanwhile, has not shown any signs of abandoning fossil fuels. Research from the German watchdog group Urgeweld revealed that BlackRock has over $100 billion invested in companies that represent 90 percent of the world’s thermal coal production and coal-fired power-generation capacity. Vanguard—another “Big Three” asset manager—has a comparable amount invested in coal, Urgeweld found. The other, State Street, is investing $36 billion in coal. All three are members of the private sector–led, U.N.-convened Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero, or GFANZ, having pledged to reach net-zero emissions across their portfolios by 2050. But BlackRock has reaffirmed its commitment to investing in fossil fuels and had $259 billion in fossil fuel investments as of June. “We will continue to invest in and support fossil fuel companies, including Texas fossil fuel companies,” read a memo signed by BlackRock head of external affairs Dalia Blass and sent to state officials in January.

A recent report from the Center for American Progress and Sierra Club found that, if they were a single country, just 18 U.S.-based banks and asset managers—nearly all of which are GFANZ—would be the fifth-largest polluter on the planet. The American West may well fry before either banks or Republican lawmakers agree to reconsider their fossil fuel allegiance.