Biden’s Critics Miss the Good Old Days of Madman Trump

These are particularly specious claims, especially given that Trump’s recklessness (or toughness, depending on your perspective) was never really applied to Russia or Putin, to whom Trump tended to be pliant and obliging. (On Tuesday, true to form, Trump complimented Russia’s leader for his “genius” and “savvy,” going so far as to suggest that the United States should emulate Putin’s moves on our own “southern border.”) Trump’s interest in Ukraine seemed limited to the country’s ability to help him dig up dirt about Joe Biden’s son—Trump was impeached for holding up a $400 million arms package in exchange for this quid pro quo, something that hardly suggests someone committed to the country’s sovereignty, let alone to deterring Putin’s aims.



But in practice, the often incoherent approach of the former president wasn’t so much a deliberate attempt to give our would-be adversaries pause about what destructive feats he might conjure up as much as it was a product of the incoherent approach he took in every pursuit. Trump, moreover, hardly ever threw himself into a “madman” act—his decision to order drone strikes against Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was a lone example of what seemed like an unexpected demonstration of belligerence (the strikes were actually several months in the making). More often, Trump got cozy with the globe’s preeminent strongmen and made it abundantly clear that he had little interest in the traditional alliances that were erected to constrain them.

His indifference to diplomacy came from the fact that he was indifferent to it conceptually. Alliances were foolhardy in great power politics, in his estimation; brute strength was the only thing that mattered. For the U.S., what mattered most was to use that brute strength in ways that directly materially benefited the U.S.—let other countries deal with their own problems themselves. Or, more likely, become pawns of other, stronger powers. In this way, Trump was at least consistent: His aversion to offering concessions, even when positive-sum outcomes were possible, was his stock-in-trade as a businessman who’d rather lose than sacrifice anything in a deal.