The Punishing Sanction That Biden Won’t Impose on Putin—Yet

A day before Russian president Vladimir Putin’s made the fateful decision to launch an invasion of Ukraine, the United States and its allies had already announced the imposition of a “first tranche” of harsh sanctions against Russia in the hopes of deterring an escalation in the ongoing conflict. With the threatened invasion now underway, further and more severe sanctions are likely to come. At the moment, however, these efforts will likely not include the levying of a harsh financial penalty that a Russian leader once likened to a “declaration of war.” Despite explicit requests from Ukraine, the U.S. and European allies have thus far not opted to cut Russia off from what is known as the SWIFT payment system, which is used the world over to facilitate banking transactions.

In remarks announcing a raft of sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions and elites with ties to Putin, as well as restricting some exports to Russia, President Joe Biden argued that the combined sanctions already on the table would be “more consequential” than excluding Russia from SWIFT. “The sanctions we imposed exceed SWIFT,” Biden said, adding that “right now it’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take.”

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, more commonly known as SWIFT, is a messaging system based in Belgium that links more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries and territories. The cooperative does not actually hold or transfer funds, but instead allows banks and financial firms to alert each other of impending transactions. SWIFT is overseen by the major central banks of Group of 10 countries, led by the National Bank of Belgium.