The Punishing Sanction That Biden Won’t Impose on Putin—Yet

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, more commonly known as SWIFT, is a messaging system based in Belgium that links more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries and territories. The cooperative does not actually hold or transfer funds, but instead allows banks and financial firms to alert each other of impending transactions. SWIFT is overseen by the major central banks of Group of 10 countries, led by the National Bank of Belgium.

SWIFT recorded an average of 42 million messages per day in 2021. Russia accounted for 1.5 percent of transactions in 2020. Losing access to SWIFT would mean being cut off from most international financial transactions and would hamper Russia’s ability to obtain profits from oil and gas exports, which account for more than 40 percent of its revenue. When European allies mulled cutting Russia off from SWIFT in 2014, Russia’s then–finance minister guessed that it could cause the country’s gross domestic product to shrink by 5 percent. While Russia is heavily reliant on SWIFT, it has also taken steps to minimize the damage to its economy should it be excluded, by trying to shore up its own equivalent system, according to the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Nonetheless, cutting Russia off from SWIFT would make international transactions far more expensive and difficult, devastating its economy in the short term. But it could also negatively affect European economies, as Russia is the primary supplier of crude oil and natural gas to the European Union. Although leaders in the United Kingdom and some Baltic countries have called for Russia to be removed from SWIFT, other European allies have expressed reservations. EU leaders were expected to meet Thursday evening to discuss what forthcoming sanctions the bloc would offer, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told reporters that cutting Russia off from SWIFT should not be a part of that package.