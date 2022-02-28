The Heartless and Stupid Plan to Punish Russian Students for Putin’s Invasion

Against all odds and against all evidence, people the world over still believe in the American idea. Many risk all they have and spend much they don’t, to come here—only to discover that the idea is, in fact, merely an idea. But in the mere act of coming, each of them does their small part to make the idea real—you will find among them the truest keepers of the faith we have. We’ve spent much of the last 20 years in American politics trying to decide how many of them to throw out.

One of Donald Trump’s last pushes on immigration was an effort to drive out Chinese students. One of his first was a ban on the entry of Muslims he disguised and defended as a ban on entrants from particular countries. Throughout his presidency, many activists argued that Democratic outrage over these and other policies was belied by Democratic action and rhetoric under Obama and Bush. Whether one agrees with that indictment of the full party or not, it’s abundantly clear that Swalwell and Gallego—two of the Trump administration’s most camera-ready critics⁠—are not coming to immigration policy from a place of consistent and coherent principle. Without reflection or hesitation, they’ve turned to casual jingoism and a proposal that will accomplish nothing but the stigmatization of people who have done nothing wrong.

The last year in punditry has been thick with suggestions that more Democrats should take after them—the party’s decades long decline in rural America, it’s been argued, might be meaningfully reversed with a bit of blustery machismo and performative hostility to marginal constituencies. This isn’t the place to relitigate why that approach would be wrong as a matter of strategy. What Swalwell and Gallego have illustrated here is why that approach would be substantively dangerous. Without a care in the world, politicians with an instinct for soundbites propose things that can have real consequences for real people.

Over and over again since Biden took office, we’ve been assured that the adults have returned to the room. If so, we ought to expect more from them—the ideas they put forward should be informed by our history and by common sense. We simply cannot have elected Democrats proposing the expulsion of innocent people from the United States on the grounds that these are not “normal times.” Given the trajectory of American right and our politics as a whole, there can be absolutely no quarter for such arguments. This war is a test. Swalwell and Gallego have already failed it. They should apologize or resign.