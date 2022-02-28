The Heartless and Stupid Plan to Punish Russian Students for Putin’s Invasion

As Paul Blest noted at Vice, there are nearly 5,000 Russian students in the U.S. It is not actually true that all of them are “the sons and daughters of the richest Russians,” and it wouldn’t matter, ethically speaking, if they were. A just society cannot punish people, on the basis of their nationality, for actions they aren’t responsible for and may not even support. Those who can’t grasp this exceedingly simple principle should consider whether it would have been fair for American students to have been mistreated or inconvenienced abroad over the policies of Donald Trump. Opening a book—or even a Wikipedia article, whatever their minds might manage⁠—on internment during World War II would also be worthwhile.

Swalwell and Gallego’s mentions are packed with cable news–addled fools objecting to the internment comparison because Swalwell’s proposal is less severe⁠—as though that makes it right—and arguing, too, that a bunch of students sent back to Russia against their will might force Putin’s authoritarian regime to reverse course through protest. This is the way it always is. In any given geopolitical situation, whether our boots are on the ground or not, someone, somewhere, must be made to pay for American delusions.

Students come to the U.S. for different reasons; many don’t stay. But it is an absolute certainty that some of those Russian students came here because they saw something in this country it’s now incredibly difficult for us to see ourselves. How loudly can we boast today that America is a democratic society—a community of political equals where every vote matters? How credibly can we claim that ours is a society of shared prosperity—a place where even the poorest among us might be carried upward and forward by a fair economy into new lives? Can we really tell the world that we’ve left the days of censorship and state-approved ideas fully behind? Are we really a country where we can each be the authors of our own identities and live free from prejudiced interference?