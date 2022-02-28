Biden’s State of the Union Task: Show Americans a New Economic Future

But the problems this president faces are still enormous. They also create a crossroads. This is a real choice point for the Biden presidency. Tuesday’s speech provides the president the opportunity to get out from behind the eight ball. With his favorability so low, he has nothing to lose and everything to gain by going big, telling the aspirational, forward-looking, and fact-based story about the country and our future that he wants voters to hear.

Biden should pull together threads that he hinted at on the campaign trail and during his first 100 days in office but has yet to fully nail down. There is a story for him to tell: a new common sense about how the economy could work, and for whom, if government uses its full powers to shape our shared direction. A new vision of international economic alliances, to what end, and on whose terms. And the ways in which an equitable and more vibrant economy—high-care, low-carbon, affirmatively inclusive—is required to win the battle for democracy, at home and abroad.

This is no distant fantasy. It’s based on work his team has already done that rarely makes headlines, but could—with real political support and in tandem with international allies—move us past today’s instability.