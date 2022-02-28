Biden’s State of the Union Task: Show Americans a New Economic Future

The speech I want to hear Tuesday is not about taking credit for what’s gone well, though there is plenty. This is not about placing blame for what has gone poorly, though there’s plenty of blame to go around, and plenty of genuinely bad actors. And I have been around long enough to know that all the wonky detail above won’t make it into the final speech.

But a State of the Union that combines explanation and vision is necessary, available, and sorely needed in a fractured, skittish America. President Biden can begin with what his team has already put in motion toward a clear vision of the world his grandchildren’s grandchildren will inherit. A year after a right-populist invasion of our own capital, and a week after the launch of the worst war in Europe in 80 years, Biden can connect the dots on a vision of global alliances—in Europe and in the Pacific—based on shared values and shared interests.

The hard work to make us more economically resilient, to do this in a way that enhances race and gender equity, and to do this alongside every nation that shares similar aspirations, is part of our larger collective project: to build a vibrant democracy here and around the world. It is about everyone voting. It is about civic participation and better governance of our institutions, public and private. And most of all it is about the social movements that can fight autocracy at home and abroad. As he makes his inaugural State of the Union, I hope Joe Biden reminds us of what he said in December before representatives of more than 100 nations: “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to renew it with each generation.” This is the contrast the president must make between his own work and the efforts of dictators and autocrats, foreign and domestic.

No president wants his first State of the Union to come amid global chaos and domestic distrust. But these are the cards Joe Biden has been dealt. Today’s crises give the president the opportunity to showcase what his team has already done that goes largely unnoticed, to do better where it has been slow or absent—and most of all to inspire Americans to work together to build the alliances, the goodwill, the affirmative inclusion, and the shared wealth and trust that peace and prosperity require.