Why Are Democrats So Afraid to Brag About the Economy?

Joe Biden has an inflation problem. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report finding that the consumer price index had jumped 6.2 percent in October, the largest increase since George H.W. Bush’s presidency. Gas prices have climbed more than 12 percent in the last month and nearly 60 percent this year; food and energy costs have also skyrocketed. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll found that two-thirds of Americans thought that inflation was a “big concern.” That shouldn’t be surprising: Inflation is raising faster than wages, a potentially nuclear political situation. Amid all of this we are also in the midst of a global supply chain crisis, the effects of which may only worsen as the holidays get near.

And yet, despite these headwinds, there is a significant amount of economic good news right now. The labor market is tight—nearly three-quarters of adults think now is a good time to look for a job, per a recent Gallup survey—and the economy is growing at a rate estimated to near six percent, a staggering figure compared to recent years, albeit one that is not particularly surprising, given the fact that we are still plowing out of the pandemic’s economic clutches. The unemployment rate sits at 4.6 percent. The stock market continues to soar. Yesterday, in a piece about the good economic news out there, Axios reported that “50% of the population now has more than $3 trillion in household wealth — up 32% just in the first half of this year, and up 55% from before the pandemic.”



All of this creates a strange situation for the Biden administration. The economy is, in many ways, historically very good. It is also, in a couple of specific ways that people feel viscerally—rising costs and supply chain disruptions—not good at all. This is not an ideal environment for political messaging. Needles must be threaded: People do not like to be told that everything is hunky dory when their gas prices have gone up by more than 50 percent in a calendar year and they’re worried about Christmas presents being delivered on time. And yet the response to this dilemma from many officials has been to say nothing at all, ceding the economic argument to Republicans and their allies in conservative media who are relentlessly hounding the administration for failing to control inflation.

