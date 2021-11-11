Why Are Democrats So Afraid to Brag About the Economy?

Passing the rest of Biden’s agenda would certainly clear some runway to start selling its economic value to American workers. As Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Chair Sean Maloney recently told The New York Times, “My message is ‘free Joe Biden.’ That campaign needs to start now before the next crisis takes over the news cycle.” Bound up in delicate and often distracting congressional negotiations, Biden has largely stayed in Washington’s back rooms. This has, arguably, created a vicious cycle for his popularity: He is kept away from the public because he is currently unpopular, but that distance is also helping to drive the perception that he’s asleep at the wheel.



The Biden administration could nevertheless go on offense, touting the ways in which its policies have not only made the economy stronger but have tilted the balance to a historic degree in favor of workers. Much of this argument remains dependent on whether the Build Back Better Act is enacted. But even in its absence, a strong case remains to be made that changes at the Department of Labor and the Federal Trade Commission have made the labor market more competitive and fair. Nearly six million jobs have been added to the labor market so far; wages are growing significantly, even if they are only keeping place with inflation.



This may not be enough to counter the relentless fixation on inflation, which has received far more coverage than other indicators, despite the fact that these setbacks were widely predicted and, even now, is only slightly outpacing projections. But this only underpins the need for the Biden administration to mount the case that, in the aggregate, the administration has been good for workers. If the White House needs to take a “warts and all” approach to highlighting the economic landscape, so much the better—there are political dividends that come from shooting straight with the American people, and an opportunity for Biden to speak candidly about the ongoing efforts to lower inflation, fix the global supply chain, and end the pandemic. To be similarly candid, there may not be enough time to mount an effective argument that forestalls next year’s expected Democratic bloodbath in the midterms. But there is more than enough time to make the case before the next presidential election. Indeed, Biden’s reelection may depend on it.

