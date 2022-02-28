Washington Confronts Ukraine’s Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

“A lot of Ukrainian people have ties, family and friends and colleagues, across Europe,” said Julia Gelatt, a senior policy analyst at the Migration Policy Institute. “Some Ukrainians may end up coming to the United States, but probably this will easily be a European issue, and a big role the U.S. can play is financial and logistical, and other support through international agencies like [the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees].”

From across the Atlantic, the U.S. has taken steps to bolster Ukraine militarily and provide humanitarian assistance. Many of the more than five thousand U.S. troops in Poland had helped to set up processing centers for people fleeing Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Sunday that the U.S. will send $54 million in humanitarian aid to support “ordinary Ukrainians” affected by the invasion. A State Department spokesperson noted to The New Republic that, with this contribution, the U.S. has provided nearly $405 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded Crimea in 2014. The spokesperson said the U.S. is “closely coordinating with international partners to monitor the situation in Ukraine and will work with them to address humanitarian needs in Ukraine and in the region.”

“The Department is engaging diplomatically to support neighboring countries, as needed, to continue to keep their borders open to those seeking international protection, including those who may experience communication barriers with border agents due to disability or other factors,” the spokesperson said. “As with any refugee situation, we will continue to call on members of the international community to respond to the needs of those seeking protection at their borders in a way that is consistent with the principle of non-refoulement and their respective obligations under international law.”

The White House has also discussed a $6.4 billion supplemental funding package for aid to Ukraine with members of Congress, according to an administration official. This would include $2.9 billion to the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development for humanitarian aid, as well as security assistance to Ukraine, Poland, the Baltic states, and allies on NATO’s eastern flank. The other $3.5 billion would be dedicated to the Defense Department to support troop deployments to neighboring countries and provide additional military equipment to Ukraine. However, the administration official emphasized that the situation on the ground is evolving.