Washington Confronts Ukraine’s Worsening Humanitarian Crisis

The Migration Policy Institute estimates that there are roughly 30,000 Ukrainian-born people in the U.S. without citizenship or permanent status, making them eligible for TPS or DED. Senator Dick Durbin, the majority whip, told reporters on Monday that he and other senators would send a letter to the Biden administration soon requesting TPS for the Ukrainians in the U.S. But while this would aid Ukrainians already in the U.S., it would not help those currently fleeing Ukraine.

The U.S. refugee program already faces a significant backlog of applications, and the system is already strained by the large number of evacuees who arrived from Afghanistan last year. To speed up the evacuation process, thousands of Afghans were accepted into the U.S. using humanitarian parole. But the parolee designation does not provide a pathway to permanent citizenship.

Gelatt noted that the process to resettle refugees in the U.S. is lengthy and involves multiple screenings, meaning that it could take a while before Ukrainian refugees arrive in the U.S. But she predicted that there would not be a similar situation to America’s acceptance of tens of thousands of Afghan evacuees using humanitarian parole. “Because Ukrainians have a place to go, they can go to Europe and live in safety there while the refugee screening happens, it’s a different situation from the Afghans who struggled [and] continue to struggle to leave their country safely to go through the slow refugee process,” Gelatt said. “That’s not an ideal situation. It’s better to bring people into the United States with some kind of path to permanent status, so that they can start their resettlement process and put down their roots and not worry about their future in the United States.”