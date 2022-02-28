The Ukraine Invasion Reveals Putin to Be Shockingly Weak

What is SWIFT? It’s a messaging system that allows banks to move money across international borders. It isn’t the only such system, but it’s the dominant one, and although Russia and China have set up some alternative systems to make them less dependent on the West, these aren’t as good because far fewer banks around the world participate in them. Half of all high-value cross-border payments around the world are handled by SWIFT. SWIFT has been around since the 1970s, but its importance has grown as the global economy has become more interdependent.

Not all of Russia’s banks have been expelled from SWIFT, and the U.S. and the EU have thus far tried to avoid major disruptions in the flow of Russian oil to Europe. But there’s bound to be some disruption to the oil market from these and other measures imposed last week.

Russia has all the oil right now that it could possibly want, and as I write this, the price is close to $100 a barrel. What Russia doesn’t have, and will have a hard time acquiring for the next while, is money. It never had much to begin with, and now the West has put a great deal of it out of reach. That means that in the short term, and possibly in the longer one, Russia lost more from this war than it could ever have hoped to gain. Putin dreams of restoring Imperial Russia, but you can’t run an empire without money.