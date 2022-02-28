The Ukraine Invasion Reveals Putin to Be Shockingly Weak

A generation ago, the standard line on economic sanctions was that they seldom achieved much. A favorite illustration was Cuba. Poor country, utterly dependent before the revolution on American tourist dollars. Yet the trade embargo imposed by President John F. Kennedy did bupkis to remove Fidel Castro from power. As recently as 2015, Bryan R. Early, a political scientist at SUNY Albany, could write confidently: “It has long been known in academic and policy circles that economic sanctions have a relatively poor track record of success.”

Globalization and computers have made sanctions a much more powerful weapon.

But globalization and computers have made sanctions a much more powerful weapon—so much so that during Donald Trump’s presidency, a report from the centrist Center for a New American Security expressed worry about potentially dire long-term consequences on the international stage from America’s “coercive economic leverage,” to which even China was compelled on occasion to bend.

The preeminent example right now of economic sanctions’ power in a globalized world is the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, a Brussels-based international consortium known colloquially as SWIFT. The announcement of sanctions by the EU and the U.S. over the weekend said that “selected Russian banks” would be removed from SWIFT. The next day, Japan said it would do the same.

What is SWIFT? It’s a messaging system that allows banks to move money across international borders. It isn’t the only such system, but it’s the dominant one, and although Russia and China have set up some alternative systems to make them less dependent on the West, these aren’t as good because far fewer banks around the world participate in them. Half of all high-value cross-border payments around the world are handled by SWIFT. SWIFT has been around since the 1970s, but its importance has grown as the global economy has become more interdependent.